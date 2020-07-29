6 out of 10 Indian shoppers have downloaded streaming video apps: Criteo report

With people spending most of their time at home, 4 in 10 Indians have also increased their app usage by spending more time shopping

With the global pandemic bringing a halt to new content on television and movie halls shut down, people turned towards streaming platforms for entertainment. Two-thirds of Indian app users have downloaded a streaming video app to entertain themselves, according to a report released by Criteo. The report titled ‘App User Behaviour in 2020: India’ also highlights a change in online shopping trends as 45% of respondents downloaded a new retail shopping app in the last few weeks. Furthermore, four out of 10 respondents stated that they downloaded new apps for grocery/alcohol/food delivery in recent weeks.

The report highlights that Gen Z and millennials prefer to use mobile applications much more than the older generations. 65% of Gen Z and millennials downloaded at least one video streaming app whereas, only 56% of boomers downloaded the same. However, boomers downloaded the news related apps 3% more than the millennials.

With people spending most of their time at home, 4 in 10 Indians have also increased their app usage by spending more time shopping. Social networking apps have seen the most heightened download number with 65% increase in downloads. Meanwhile, video streaming and video conferencing apps witnessed 63% and 52% rise in downloads, respectively.

From buying groceries and meals to home entertainment and workouts, apps have shown their versatility to cater to varying audience segments to meet their needs and wants, Taranjeet Singh, managing director, South East Asia and India, Criteo, said. “COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the relationship between mobile users and their apps, elevating their importance to users due to their convenience during these times. We see that this could continue to be the trend even in the recovery stages after lockdowns as consumers have experienced and enjoyed the benefits of using apps. Brands and retailers will have to build up their presence in this area to stay competitive in the long term,” he added.

Interestingly, 7 out of 10 Indians said they downloaded an app during quarantine after seeing an ad on social networks, on TV, or a different app. 58% of respondents downloaded an app because of ‘Word of mouth’ and recommendations of family and friends. Further, 42% of respondents who deleted an app did so because they wanted to free up storage space on their phones. 60% of respondents have uninstalled or deleted an app in the last three months. However, deleting an app does not mean forever and over as 50% of respondents reinstalled a previously deleted app in the past three months, mostly because they needed the app back.

For Kenneth Pao, executive managing director, Asia Pacific, Criteo, as customers spend more time on apps during this period, their experience will greatly shape their view of the brand, and as such their long-term relationship with the brand. “Brands will have to step up their efforts to increase app retention and usage. They will need to establish trust by proving that they are able to securely manage personal data and offer a pleasant user experience on their platform. Brands which are able to achieve all these would have nailed the fundamentals of sustaining their app presence,” he added.

50% of millennials and 49% of boomers said that they were most likely to delete the apps they have downloaded due to the lockdown. Whereas 79% of millennials and 83% of boomers said that they plan to make an in-app purchase they downloaded during the lockdown.

