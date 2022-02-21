5W1H assigned the digital and social media marketing mandate of Eduvanz Financing

The agency will be handling the brand’s creative strategy, social media marketing, e-commerce marketing and SEO management and optimisation

5W1H Solutions Private Limited, the Mumbai-based creative solutions company, has bagged the digital and social media marketing mandate of Eduvanz Financing, a digital fintech and an RBI registered NBFC that helps learners discover and finance their learning and career goals with low-cost financing solutions.

“The digital ecosystem is vast and continuously evolving and hence it becomes essential to adapt to the changes accordingly to remain relevant to our audience,” Varun Chopra, CEO and co-founder, Eduvanz Financing, said on the association, adding that the partnership with 5W1H is in line with the company’s next phase of growth.

The agency is partnering with the brand to pave way for a seamless digital journey for the brand by building disruptive digital and social media strategies. The agency will be handling the brand’s creative strategy, social media marketing, e-commerce marketing and SEO management and optimisation as a part of the mandate.

For Aakash Chatterjee, co-founder and head of creative, 5W1H, effective marketing strategies have become an extremely crucial part for brands to continuously engage with the customers. “We are ready to break the ice with Eduvanz Financing’s upcoming marketing activities.”

According to Kunal Luhar, co-founder and head of creative, 5W1H, the company is looking forward to providing brand solutions and driving the social media strategy for Eduvanz Financing. “Our team at 5W1H will ensure a customer-centric approach that will help them win, retain and engage with their customers,” he added.

Eduvanz Financing is a digital fintech and an RBI registered NBFC helping learners discover and finance their learning and career goals with low-cost financing solutions. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital and Unitus Ventures. It offers convenient and flexible financial assistance to students and working professionals, who want quick financial loans.

