59% of the Indian workforce is not happy at work: Report

The new concept of workplace happiness stems from direct experiences of employees with their employer and their organisation. This happiness at work results in favourable feelings towards the work environment, colleagues, supervisors, and organisations at large. It is also a result of employee commitment to the employer and satisfaction with their job profile and leadership.

In an effort to understand the predictors of workplace happiness, happiness.me surveyed 1,360 Indian employees from all over India. In association with workplace happiness, the variables studied were general well-being, mental health, stress, work-life balance, turnover intent, autonomy, belongingness, and innovation at work.

59% of the Indian workforce is not happy at work, as per happiness.me’s 2022 report. The report states that the majority of the employees experience low levels of happiness at work. Workplace happiness is a combination of both psychological factors and workplace-specific factors.

According to the research, a sense of belongingness and a degree of autonomy at work is correlated with workplace happiness. A majority of the workforce was forced to revise priorities, balance home and work lives due to COVID-19, leading to higher stress associated with higher levels of work-personal life interference and higher intent to leave one’s job. High stress and low work-life balance contributes to lower workplace happiness, as per the report.

The Happiness report states that 45% men are happy at the workplace as compared to women (37%). Part-time employees are less happy (25%) than those who are employed full-time (44%). Majority of employees are seeking flexibility to maximise their workplace happiness, as per the report. Particularly in a post-COVID world, a flexible work environment such as a hybrid work model may be more suitable for promoting a more adaptable work environment, facilitating higher productivity and better work-life balance as well. With regard to workplace happiness, 41% employees prefer work from home, while 59% prefer flexible working

The report stated that the employees who intend to leave their jobs are not unhappy people, but they are particularly unhappy at work. The intent to leave jobs does not vary much across generations. However, the number may have been slightly higher for millennials and gen z. Among the respondents with high intentions to quit their current job, 58% were men, while 62% were women.

Read Also: MasterChow raises $1.2 million in funding led by Anicut Capital

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook