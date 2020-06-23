55% of shoppers discovered at least one form of online shopping during peak Covid : Criteo Survey

As per the survey, 61% of boomers and silent respondents would prefer working from home and 50% of millennial respondents would continue watching content on OTT platforms.

With the changing lifestyle habits and shopping trends, 55% of shoppers have discovered at least one form of online shopping during peak COVID and want to continue, according to a latest survey conducted by Criteo. The report titled ‘Peak To Recovery: Social distancing has redefined shopper habits and expectations for the long term’ also highlights that a majority consisting of 32% of respondents bought groceries online while they were at home and a small number of 16% of respondents ordered online food.

The survey conducted with 1,203 respondents in India brings out interesting insights for marketers in such critical times, Taranjeet Singh, managing director, Southeast Asia and India, Criteo said. “This global pandemic has brought various dynamic changes in people’s behaviours and lifestyles. The adoption of ‘new normal’ in our society will be based on many such perspicacity. While the future holds some unexpected situations, this report will help brands and retailers to be better prepared with their tactics to deal with this new frontier. By leveraging our data and technology expertise, Criteo aims to help retailers, brands and partners to lead this wave of digital transformation in India,” he added.

After spending more time at home, people have discovered or re-discovered the thing they would like to continue even after the lockdown completely ends. As per the survey, 61% of boomers and silent respondents would prefer working from home and 50% of millennial respondents would continue watching content on OTT platforms.

While the report deduced that 51% of respondents started exercising while staying at home and Gen Z can’t wait to go back to the gym, it also said that 45% of Indians gained weight during peak COVID (over 4kg on average).

Moreover, with the onset of festive season in the next half of the year, 50% Indians will be gifting as usual during the next few months and gifting through ecommerce will remain high in 2020. Out of this, 35% of respondents will purchase the gifts online and directly send to the recipient, , the report revealed.

