52% of Indians are purchasing products online through apps and 44% are buying online after browsing in-store: Report

Fintech apps have witnessed over 100% increase in app installs and approximately 80% increase in engagement due to the convenience of making purchases, states ‘An App Marketer’s Guide to the Indian Festive Shopper 2022’, a report published by InMobi in collaboration with Branch. Additionally, real-money gaming apps have seen a 60% increase in engagement and travel apps have seen a 60% increase in installs, it added.

When it comes to today’s consumer making a purchase, the convenience aspect of the shopping journey is now digitally enhanced with research, decision-making, and purchase, Rishi Bedi, managing director, Asia Pacific (APAC), InMobi, said. “Post-pandemic, most shoppers have shifted to shopping on a hybrid model. This model is predicted to grow 1.3 times over the festive season of 2022,” he added.

The report discusses the mobile app trends through the festive season in India from September 2020 to December 2021. As per the company, it has covered data from 330 million smartphone users across over 44,oo0 apps, 4.1 billion app installs, and 5.2 billion deep links across the same period for the study. It states that 52% of Indians are purchasing products online through apps and 44% are buying online after browsing in-store.

With Indians looking to travel, shop and meet up with friends and families this year, their interaction with mobile apps will change, Sahil Singh, head of sales, APAC, InMobi, observed. “Marketers will need to focus on how to drive more engagement with their new and existing users in 2022, going beyond app acquisition efforts only,” he highlighted.

Regarding growth strategies for marketers, the report mentions that paid media drives a significant volume of installs within the country, with 31.2% belonging to social, 29.8% in affiliate and publisher networks and 39% in search. However, with the recession hitting global markets in 2022, the report advises marketers to experiment with their marketing mix to ascertain the impact of paid, direct, and organic channels on attribution.

