51 entries make it to the shortlist of BrandWagon ACE Awards 2020

BrandWagon Ace Awards felicitation will take place on September 24

At the inaugural edition of the Financial Express BrandWagon ACE Awards 2020, 51 entries have been shortlisted from among the creative work entered for the year. The awards in total have 36 categories including Special Awards.

BrandWagon ACE Awards 2020, has been launched by Financial Express — the business daily from The Indian Express Group — to celebrate new-age marketing strategies across different industries. The winners for this year will be announced on September 24, during the BrandWagon Conclave event, held virtually.

In order to create a smooth and transparent flow of judging process, Financial Express has roped in consulting firm Ernst & Young as a knowledge partner. A two-round judging process involved evaluation of all the entries in the first part, followed by an online jury meet, where members delved on to the selection process across categories.

The entries for the awards were screened online to select the final 51 by jury members. In all, 9 jury members, including jury chair, were designated with the responsibility of analysing the entries. Santosh Desai, MD and CEO, Futurebrands India; Meenakshi Madhvani, founder, Spatial Access Solutions; Ambi Parameswaran, founder, Brand-Building.com; Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO, Spencer Retail; Ashok Ramachandran, CEO and president, Schindler India; Raj Nayak, founder and managing director, House Of Cheer; Rajesh Sethi, ex- MD, NBA India; Vadiraj Kulkarni, chief operating officer, ITC Limited; Neelima Burra, co-founder and director, Ganymede Business Ventures were part of the jury.

According to Vadiraj Kulkarni, chief operating officer, ITC Limited, the number of entries received were fewer than what was initially expected this year amidst the ongoing covid-19 crisis. “While the online judging process was arduous initially, the idea to reward the best ones was gradually attained. As we step out of the ongoing situation, we can definitely accept more entries going forward,” he added.

BrandWagon ACE Awards in an extension of the BrandWagon Conclave- a three- day conference on marketing and advertising themed ‘The ROI Model For Brands and Agencies’ this year to be held between September 22- September 24, 2020 virtually.

Best Environmental Excellence Award Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Dell Technologies Dell Technologies 20:20 MSL Flipkart Flipkart Group Flipkart

Best Workplace Practices Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Dell Technologies Dell Technologies 20:20 MSL L&T L&T Technology Services (LTTS) L&T

Best B2B Campaign Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name IFTF – Dell Technologies Reports Dell Technologies 20:20 MSL Barco India Multi-Touch Campaign Media Outreach (2019-2020) Barco India Kommune Brand Communications

Best B2C Campaign Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Live Well, Clap Well ICICI Lombard General Insurance Adfactors PR LAY’S Gets India Smiling With Smile Deke Dekho PepsiCo India Wunderman Thompson India, Edelman India, Mindshare India Licious – Baat Badal De Licious Ogilvy & Mather Bangalore

Best Campaign In BFSI Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Integrated Campaign-Technology with a Human Touch ICICI Lombard General Insurance Adfactors PR Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited Motiwal Oswal

Best Campaign Released Under Search Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Live Well, Clap Well ICICI Lombard General Insurance Adfactors PR

Best Campaign Released Under Experiential Marketing And Activations Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Movies Now – #SuperheroMonth Times Network White Rivers Media

Best CSR Campaign Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Ride To Safety ICICI Lombard General Insurance Adfactors PR Organ Donation Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Auburn Digital Solutions Best CSR Campaign IIFL Finance Limited IIFL Happydent Sparkling Smiles Perfetti Van Melle India Grapes Digital Thanks A Dot SBI Life Insurance WATConsult Go Green – sustainability for a stronger tomorrow Tata Tiscon Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata

Best Video Ad Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Shubh Deepawali Savdhaan Campaign ICICI Lombard General Insurance Adfactors PR Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited Motiwal Oswal Women’s Day Campaign ICICI Lombard General Insurance Adfactors PR

Best Social Media Campaign Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Sab Ki Sister Max Bupa Health Insurance Archetype Agency Kiska Hoga Thinkistan 2 – #IdeaChor MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd Mx player Movies Now – #100ManiaS7 Times Network White Rivers Media #NobodyGoesHungry PayTm PayTm #BleedYourWay Pee Safe Brand Communications Celebrate with Dell Dell India Gozoop From Packaging To Pop Culture: LAY’S Smile Story PepsiCo India Edelman India Snickers Exams – Student’s during exams Mars Wrigley India BBDO India – Creative Agency

Best launch campaign (New launch and Re-launch) Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Snickers Almond #NoBhookhNoBhoolna Mars Wrigley India BBDO India – Creative Agency Reliance Health Infinity – A Comprehensive Smart Health Insurance Plan For All Reliance General Insurance Company Reliance Paytm All-in-One QR & Paytm All-in-One Android POS device One97 Communications Limited PayTm Jaisa Mann, Waisa Manoranjan MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd Mx Player Relaunching Zinger as ‘Orginial Celebrity Burger’ at Madam Tussauds KFC India Edelman

Best Branded Content Campaign title Brand Name Agency Name Amazon Prime Original | Made in Heaven Amazon Prime Video SoCheers Real Life Real Stories ft. Suyash Jadhav SBI Life Insurance WATConsult Step Forward with Center fresh Mints- a Women’s Day Initiative Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt Limited Creativeland Asia Adding masala to banking – How Axis Bank tied up with Masala Coffee band to create locally relevant branded content Axis Bank Ltd. Lowe Lintas

Best Small Budget Marketing Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Dellightful Dell India Gozoop Money Back Guarantee Licious Ogilvy & Mather Bangalore

Best Telecom and Technology Campaign Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Dell Gaming Dell India Gozoop

Best/Innovative Brand Fit Within Existing Media Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Jaisa Mann, Waisa Manoranjan MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd Mx Player Queen MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd Mx Player

Best Environmental Excellence Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Flipkart Flipkart Group Flipkart

Best Podcast Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Ishq Bhi Risk Bhi aawaz.com aawaz.com

CSR Leadership Award Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Parishram Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd

Best TV promos Campaign Title Brand Name Agency Name Interrogation TV18 Broadcast Ltd MSL Group