51 entries make it to the shortlist of BrandWagon ACE Awards 2020

The inaugural edition of the awards has a total of 36 categories including Special Awards
At the inaugural edition of the Financial Express BrandWagon ACE Awards 2020, 51 entries have been shortlisted from among the creative work entered for the year. The awards in total have 36 categories including Special Awards.
BrandWagon ACE Awards 2020, has been launched by Financial Express — the business daily from The Indian Express Group — to celebrate new-age marketing strategies across different industries. The winners for this year will be announced on September 24, during the BrandWagon Conclave event, held virtually.
In order to create a smooth and transparent flow of judging process, Financial Express has roped in consulting firm Ernst & Young as a knowledge partner. A two-round judging process involved evaluation of all the entries in the first part, followed by an online jury meet, where members delved on to the selection process across categories.
The entries for the awards were screened online to select the final 51 by jury members. In all, 9 jury members, including jury chair, were designated with the responsibility of analysing the entries. Santosh Desai, MD and CEO, Futurebrands India; Meenakshi Madhvani, founder, Spatial Access Solutions; Ambi Parameswaran, founder, Brand-Building.com; Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO, Spencer Retail; Ashok Ramachandran, CEO and president, Schindler India; Raj Nayak, founder and managing director, House Of Cheer; Rajesh Sethi, ex- MD, NBA India; Vadiraj Kulkarni, chief operating officer, ITC Limited; Neelima Burra, co-founder and director, Ganymede Business Ventures were part of the jury.
According to Vadiraj Kulkarni, chief operating officer, ITC Limited, the number of entries received were fewer than what was initially expected this year amidst the ongoing covid-19 crisis. “While the online judging process was arduous initially, the idea to reward the best ones was gradually attained. As we step out of the ongoing situation, we can definitely accept more entries going forward,” he added.
BrandWagon ACE Awards in an extension of the BrandWagon Conclave- a three- day conference on marketing and advertising themed ‘The ROI Model For Brands and Agencies’ this year to be held between September 22- September 24, 2020 virtually.
|Best Environmental Excellence Award
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Dell Technologies
|Dell Technologies
|20:20 MSL
|Flipkart
|Flipkart Group
|Flipkart
|Best Workplace Practices
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Dell Technologies
|Dell Technologies
|20:20 MSL
|L&T
|L&T Technology Services (LTTS)
|L&T
|Best B2B Campaign
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|IFTF – Dell Technologies Reports
|Dell Technologies
|20:20 MSL
|Barco India Multi-Touch Campaign Media Outreach (2019-2020)
|Barco India
|Kommune Brand Communications
|Best B2C Campaign
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Live Well, Clap Well
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance
|Adfactors PR
|LAY’S Gets India Smiling With Smile Deke Dekho
|PepsiCo India
|Wunderman Thompson India, Edelman India, Mindshare India
|Licious – Baat Badal De
|Licious
|Ogilvy & Mather Bangalore
|Best Campaign In BFSI
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Integrated Campaign-Technology with a Human Touch
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance
|Adfactors PR
|Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited
|Motiwal Oswal
|Best Campaign Released Under Search
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Live Well, Clap Well
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance
|Adfactors PR
|Best Campaign Released Under Experiential Marketing And Activations
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Movies Now – #SuperheroMonth
|Times Network
|White Rivers Media
|Best CSR Campaign
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Ride To Safety
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance
|Adfactors PR
|Organ Donation
|Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance
|Auburn Digital Solutions
|Best CSR Campaign
|IIFL Finance Limited
|IIFL
|Happydent Sparkling Smiles
|Perfetti Van Melle India
|Grapes Digital
|Thanks A Dot
|SBI Life Insurance
|WATConsult
|Go Green – sustainability for a stronger tomorrow
|Tata Tiscon
|Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata
|Best Video Ad
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Shubh Deepawali Savdhaan Campaign
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance
|Adfactors PR
|Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited
|Motiwal Oswal
|Women’s Day Campaign
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance
|Adfactors PR
|Best Social Media Campaign
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Sab Ki Sister
|Max Bupa Health Insurance
|Archetype Agency
|Kiska Hoga Thinkistan 2 – #IdeaChor
|MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd
|Mx player
|Movies Now – #100ManiaS7
|Times Network
|White Rivers Media
|#NobodyGoesHungry
|PayTm
|PayTm
|#BleedYourWay
|Pee Safe
|Brand Communications
|Celebrate with Dell
|Dell India
|Gozoop
|From Packaging To Pop Culture: LAY’S Smile Story
|PepsiCo India
|Edelman India
|Snickers Exams – Student’s during exams
|Mars Wrigley India
|BBDO India – Creative Agency
|Best launch campaign (New launch and Re-launch)
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Snickers Almond #NoBhookhNoBhoolna
|Mars Wrigley India
|BBDO India – Creative Agency
|Reliance Health Infinity – A Comprehensive Smart Health Insurance Plan For All
|Reliance General Insurance Company
|Reliance
|Paytm All-in-One QR & Paytm All-in-One Android POS device
|One97 Communications Limited
|PayTm
|Jaisa Mann, Waisa Manoranjan
|MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd
|Mx Player
|Relaunching Zinger as ‘Orginial Celebrity Burger’ at Madam Tussauds
|KFC India
|Edelman
|Best Branded Content
|Campaign title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Amazon Prime Original | Made in Heaven
|Amazon Prime Video
|SoCheers
|Real Life Real Stories ft. Suyash Jadhav
|SBI Life Insurance
|WATConsult
|Step Forward with Center fresh Mints- a Women’s Day Initiative
|Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt Limited
|Creativeland Asia
|Adding masala to banking – How Axis Bank tied up with Masala Coffee band to create locally relevant branded content
|Axis Bank Ltd.
|Lowe Lintas
|Best Small Budget Marketing
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Dellightful
|Dell India
|Gozoop
|Money Back Guarantee
|Licious
|Ogilvy & Mather Bangalore
|Best Telecom and Technology Campaign
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Dell Gaming
|Dell India
|Gozoop
|Best/Innovative Brand Fit Within Existing Media
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Jaisa Mann, Waisa Manoranjan
|MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd
|Mx Player
|Queen
|MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd
|Mx Player
|Best Environmental Excellence
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Flipkart
|Flipkart Group
|Flipkart
|Best Podcast
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Ishq Bhi Risk Bhi
|aawaz.com
|aawaz.com
|CSR Leadership Award
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Parishram
|Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd
|Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd
|Best TV promos
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|Interrogation
|TV18 Broadcast Ltd
|MSL Group
|Best Influencer Campaign
|Campaign Title
|Brand Name
|Agency Name
|From Packaging To Pop Culture: LAY’S Smile Story
|PepsiCo India
|Edelman India
|#JackIsBack – Amazon Prime Original | Jack Ryan
|Amazon Prime Video
|SoCheers
|Doublemint Freshtake – Aadatein & Kanmani
|Mars Wrigley India
|BBDO India – Creative Agency
|Happydent Sparkling Smiles
|Perfetti Van Melle India
|Grapes Digital
