  • MORE MARKET STATS

51 entries make it to the shortlist of BrandWagon ACE Awards 2020

By: |
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 6:37 PM

The inaugural edition of the awards has a total of 36 categories including Special Awards

BrandWagon Ace Awards felicitation will take place on September 24BrandWagon Ace Awards felicitation will take place on September 24

At the inaugural edition of the Financial Express BrandWagon ACE Awards 2020, 51 entries have been shortlisted from among the creative work entered for the year. The awards in total have 36 categories including Special Awards.

BrandWagon ACE Awards 2020, has been launched by Financial Express — the business daily from The Indian Express Group — to celebrate new-age marketing strategies across different industries. The winners for this year will be announced on September 24, during the BrandWagon Conclave event, held virtually.

Related News

In order to create a smooth and transparent flow of judging process, Financial Express has roped in consulting firm Ernst & Young as a knowledge partner. A two-round judging process involved evaluation of all the entries in the first part, followed by an online jury meet, where members delved on to the selection process across categories.

The entries for the awards were screened online to select the final 51 by jury members. In all, 9 jury members, including jury chair, were designated with the responsibility of analysing the entries. Santosh Desai, MD and CEO, Futurebrands India; Meenakshi Madhvani, founder, Spatial Access Solutions; Ambi Parameswaran, founder, Brand-Building.com; Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO, Spencer Retail; Ashok Ramachandran, CEO and president, Schindler India; Raj Nayak, founder and managing director, House Of Cheer; Rajesh Sethi, ex- MD, NBA India; Vadiraj Kulkarni, chief operating officer, ITC Limited; Neelima Burra, co-founder and director, Ganymede Business Ventures were part of the jury. 

According to Vadiraj Kulkarni, chief operating officer, ITC Limited, the number of entries received were fewer than what was initially expected this year amidst the ongoing covid-19 crisis. “While the online judging process was arduous initially, the idea to reward the best ones was gradually attained. As we step out of the ongoing situation, we can definitely accept more entries going forward,” he added. 

BrandWagon ACE Awards in an extension of the BrandWagon Conclave- a three- day conference on marketing and advertising themed ‘The ROI Model For Brands and Agencies’ this year to be held between September 22- September 24, 2020 virtually. 

Best Environmental Excellence Award
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Dell TechnologiesDell Technologies20:20 MSL
FlipkartFlipkart GroupFlipkart

 

Best Workplace Practices
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Dell TechnologiesDell Technologies20:20 MSL
L&TL&T Technology Services (LTTS)L&T

 

Best B2B Campaign
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
IFTF – Dell Technologies ReportsDell Technologies20:20 MSL
Barco India Multi-Touch Campaign Media Outreach (2019-2020)Barco IndiaKommune Brand Communications

 

Best B2C Campaign
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Live Well, Clap WellICICI Lombard General InsuranceAdfactors PR
LAY’S Gets India Smiling With Smile Deke DekhoPepsiCo IndiaWunderman Thompson India, Edelman India, Mindshare India
Licious – Baat Badal DeLiciousOgilvy & Mather Bangalore

 

Best Campaign In BFSI
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Integrated Campaign-Technology with a Human TouchICICI Lombard General InsuranceAdfactors PR
Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.Motilal Oswal Financial Services LimitedMotiwal Oswal

 

Best Campaign Released Under Search
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Live Well, Clap WellICICI Lombard General InsuranceAdfactors PR

 

Best Campaign Released Under Experiential Marketing And Activations
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Movies Now – #SuperheroMonthTimes NetworkWhite Rivers Media

 

Best CSR Campaign
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Ride To SafetyICICI Lombard General InsuranceAdfactors PR
Organ DonationEdelweiss Tokio Life InsuranceAuburn Digital Solutions
Best CSR CampaignIIFL Finance LimitedIIFL
Happydent Sparkling SmilesPerfetti Van Melle IndiaGrapes Digital
Thanks A DotSBI Life InsuranceWATConsult
Go Green – sustainability for a stronger tomorrowTata TisconWunderman Thompson, Kolkata

 

Best Video Ad
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Shubh Deepawali Savdhaan CampaignICICI Lombard General InsuranceAdfactors PR
Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.Motilal Oswal Financial Services LimitedMotiwal Oswal
Women’s Day CampaignICICI Lombard General InsuranceAdfactors PR

 

Best Social Media Campaign
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Sab Ki SisterMax Bupa Health InsuranceArchetype Agency
Kiska Hoga Thinkistan 2 – #IdeaChorMX Media & Entertainment Pte LtdMx player
Movies Now – #100ManiaS7Times NetworkWhite Rivers Media
#NobodyGoesHungryPayTmPayTm
#BleedYourWayPee SafeBrand Communications
Celebrate with DellDell IndiaGozoop
From Packaging To Pop Culture: LAY’S Smile StoryPepsiCo IndiaEdelman India
Snickers Exams – Student’s during examsMars Wrigley IndiaBBDO India – Creative Agency

 

Best launch campaign (New launch and Re-launch)
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Snickers Almond #NoBhookhNoBhoolnaMars Wrigley IndiaBBDO India – Creative Agency
Reliance Health Infinity – A Comprehensive Smart Health Insurance Plan For AllReliance General Insurance CompanyReliance
Paytm All-in-One QR & Paytm All-in-One Android POS deviceOne97 Communications LimitedPayTm
Jaisa Mann, Waisa ManoranjanMX Media & Entertainment Pte LtdMx Player
Relaunching Zinger as ‘Orginial Celebrity Burger’ at Madam TussaudsKFC IndiaEdelman

 

Best Branded Content
Campaign titleBrand NameAgency Name
Amazon Prime Original | Made in HeavenAmazon Prime VideoSoCheers
Real Life Real Stories ft. Suyash JadhavSBI Life InsuranceWATConsult
Step Forward with Center fresh Mints- a Women’s Day InitiativePerfetti Van Melle India Pvt LimitedCreativeland Asia
Adding masala to banking – How Axis Bank tied up with Masala Coffee band to create locally relevant branded contentAxis Bank Ltd.Lowe Lintas

 

Best Small Budget Marketing
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
DellightfulDell IndiaGozoop
Money Back GuaranteeLiciousOgilvy & Mather Bangalore

 

Best Telecom and Technology Campaign
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Dell GamingDell IndiaGozoop

 

Best/Innovative Brand Fit Within Existing Media
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Jaisa Mann, Waisa ManoranjanMX Media & Entertainment Pte LtdMx Player
QueenMX Media & Entertainment Pte LtdMx Player

 

Best Environmental Excellence
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
FlipkartFlipkart GroupFlipkart

 

Best Podcast
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
Ishq Bhi Risk Bhiaawaz.comaawaz.com

 

CSR Leadership Award
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
ParishramPerfetti Van Melle India Pvt. LtdPerfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd

 

Best TV promos
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
InterrogationTV18 Broadcast LtdMSL Group

 

Best Influencer Campaign
Campaign TitleBrand NameAgency Name
From Packaging To Pop Culture: LAY’S Smile StoryPepsiCo IndiaEdelman India
#JackIsBack – Amazon Prime Original | Jack RyanAmazon Prime VideoSoCheers
Doublemint Freshtake – Aadatein & KanmaniMars Wrigley IndiaBBDO India – Creative Agency
Happydent Sparkling SmilesPerfetti Van Melle IndiaGrapes Digital

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. 51 entries make it to the shortlist of BrandWagon ACE Awards 2020
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ShareChat, Moj ink music licensing deal with T-Series
2Mars Petcare India appoints Pitchfork Partners as their strategic communication consultant
3On-screen ad volumes during IPL 12 grew 14% as compared to IPL 11: TAM AdEx