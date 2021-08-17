50% of the respondents feel that esports should be an added course in the education system: Report

47% of the respondents acknowledge the psychological and mental skill development derived from gaming.

95% of 5200 students across 700 cities believe esports education is relevant in today’s times, according to a report released by Viral Fission. The report also revealed that approximately 50% of the respondents feel that esports should be an added course while 38% feel it should be embedded in their existing curriculum.

As per Shreyas Hegde, co-founder, Viral Fission, the aim of the report is to understand and operate on the pulse of GEN Z. “There is a need today to go beyond ‘predicting’ what Gen Z wants and ‘knowing’ what GEN Z wants. The intention is to help brands make decisions and provide our community with opportunities which do justice to their talents and passion. We see great promise and demand in the gamification and allied spaces and we are positively looking to build experiences for our network in the arena,” he added.

While all respondents first came in contact with esports, 47% of them acknowledge the psychological and mental skill development derived from gaming. The report highlighted how respondents feel gaming and esports have significantly contributed to skills like strategy building, quick thinking, communication, multitasking, teamwork and coordination.

The survey and surgence of esports amidst the pandemic both strongly point towards esports being one of the most responsive and receptive verticals to be capitalised on, the report states. Recent study by FICCI-EY also revealed The Indian esports industry was worth Rs 3 billion in FY21 and expects to touch Rs 11 billion by FY25.

The primary research conducted by Viral Fission included over 5,200 respondents across 700 cities with equal participation from each zone.

Earlier this year, Viral Fission had partnered with New Horizons Alliance (NHA )as their Youth Intelligence Partner. They are responsible to seed the conversation around sports and esports learning among the younger demographics – the Gen Z. NHA is the world’s most advanced sports education and aims to create a competitive and healthy Esports ecosystem.

