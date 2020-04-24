5 ways covid-19 is impacting the digital landscape: Carat India

Indians are spending nearly three hours a day on their smartphones

With covid-19 impacting the daily lives of consumers globally, the digital landscape has witnessed a massive surge as consumers across the world are turning towards these platforms during the extended lockdown. Here is how covid-19 is making an impact on the digital landscape, according to Carat India:

1. Food: With growing concerns around hygiene, online food ordering apps saw 33% decline in traffic and 70% decline in orders since lockdown was announced. Following this, the last few days saw a surge in interest for cooking related content as reported by YouTube which have been primarily driven by metros. Moreover, the platform has reported doubling of traffic to cooking related content on their platform.

2. Engagement: As consumers spend more time at home, the time spent on smartphones per week has increased by 1.5 hours while consumption of social media has almost doubled at 280 mins per day. However, the volume of downloads of popular social media apps saw a dip. Meanwhile, Twitter saw its traffic soaring with users wanting to track news updates real-time whereas visits to online gaming sites and apps grew by 24%.

3. Entertainment: Indians are spending nearly 3 hours a day on their smartphones, and more than 30% of this time is spent on consuming entertainment. Moreover, peak times have increased across platforms and are around 8-11.30 AM and 6PM to midnight. While there is a spate of new releases across the OTT platforms, all platforms have seen a rise in people watching older episodes of programmes. In terms of audio OTT platforms, digital music concerts and music streaming have led to the increased time spent. Interestingly, with 18-22% increase in listenership and almost 30% jump in downloads, podcasting platforms have benefitted from lockdown.

4. News and Search: General News category saw a 61% increase in visits to websites and mobile apps in the early lockdown phase. In terms of search, health and wellness tips and hyperlocal businesses mainly grocery and medical stores saw a rise in search volume. Coronavirus tips, lockdown, hydroxychloroquine, coronavirus symptoms, India COVID-19 tracker , PM Modi, latest coronavirus news, hanta virus, PPE Kits have been some of the most searched terms on Google in Covid19 times.

5. Events: While major events have been postponed or suspended such as IPL, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Google IO 2020, The Mobile World Congress among others, virtual concerts have taken the lead. One World: Together At Home celebrity concert for covid relief drew 21 million viewers.

Read Also: Hygiene quotient top priority for new Indian consumer: Tonic Worldwide

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook