4AM Worldwide bags integrated marketing mandate for Sumadhura Group

4AM Worldwide has bagged the integrated marketing mandate for Sumadhura Group – a residential and commercial real estate developer. As per the mandate, 4AM will be responsible for creating awareness and salience for brand Sumadhura and their projects. The agency will take care of the overall branding, advertising and digital appearance of Sumadhura Group. To serve the marketing needs of the client, the agency aims to provide result driven solutions for the next phase of their exponential growth.

Sumadhura aims to leverage 4AM Worldwide’s experience in integrated marketing communication along with a storytelling approach, Srinivas Moramchetty, senior VP – sales and marketing, Sumadhura Infracon Pvt. Ltd, said. “Today’s consumers are evolving every day, so it is important for the success of Real Estate companies like us, who have been in business for the last 25 years, to innovate and engage with customers differently from brand and product communication front,” he added.

The creative and business leadership at 4AM claims to have successfully built numerous brands across diverse categories, from naming and identity design to managing integrated campaigns across TV, print, outdoor, radio, digital and events. The company’s portfolio includes clients from various sectors starting from BFSI, film and media, government and public sector undertaking (PSU), education, real estate, construction materials to e-commerce. “Sumadhura group has been a well-established player in Bangalore and Hyderabad markets. It is aggressively pursuing growth. The Real Estate sector is bounding back as the pandemic impact starts fading away, making it an ideal time to engage with audiences via integrated marketing,” Meenakshi Aggarwal, chief operating officer, 4AM Worldwide, stated.

