4AM Worldwide bags digital, creative and social media mandate for Nexus Malls

4AM Worldwide has won the integrated digital marketing mandate for Nexus Malls. The firm will build and manage the complete digital presence of Nexus Malls. This mandate is in addition to the existing Nexus Malls website design and development that is being executed by the 4AM Worldwide team.

“4AM Worldwide demonstrates a strong understanding of the retail category at large. This expertise combined with their penchant for experimentation and innovation makes them the perfect partner in our rapidly growing industry. Their team is hungry, diligent and pays a strong attention to detail, something that became evident in the multiple discussions we’ve had over a period of time. We are at an inflection point in the journey of the Nexus Malls brand and are glad to have 4AM Worldwide as our partners,” Nishank Joshi, CMO, Nexus Malls, said.

“Joshi and team have entrusted us with this opportunity to work on the mall brand. We see this not just as a digital marketing mandate, but a chance to truly raise the bar with offline technology integration along with some innovative social media work. We look forward to executing the Nexus team’s vision for the brand and playing a part in their aggressive growth plans for the year ahead,” Anand Nair, co-founder and chief creative officer, 4AM Worldwide stated.

The creative and business leadership at 4AM claims to have built numerous brands across diverse categories, from naming and identity design to managing integrated campaigns across TV, print, outdoor, radio, digital & events. The company’s portfolio includes clients from various sectors starting from BFSI, film and media, Government and PSU, education, real estate, construction materials to e-commerce.

