4700BC launches new TVC, ‘Upgrade to the future’ for its new offering

4700BC has unveiled its new category of chip, corn chips+ with a new television commercial (TVC),” Upgrade to the future”. According to the company statement, the tagline reveals their desire to be a disruptor and provide people with a product that is crunchy, rich and savoury.

Corn Chips+ is an upgrade over traditional chips in terms of health and flavour and hence is almost like a chip from the future. This innovative chip, made with 100% non-GMO corn, uses a unique popping process to create a light and crunchy texture that is nearly 60% lower in fat than traditional chips without sacrificing flavours.

The digital ad film has been crafted with 3D stills giving a strong message on the impending arrival of never heard futuristic chip product. The film has Mr. BC, their lead character, who plays a time traveller from the future and here to warn the consumers about an irresistible range of chips.

Speaking at the TVC launch, Chirag Gupta, founder at 4700BC said, “Who doesn’t love chips, but let’s be real, they usually aren’t the healthiest option. But we were fortunate to have come across a new age method of solving this problem, and with months of experimentation came together a product that we can now claim is the future of Chips – corn chips+. So, it’s time we upgrade to the future with this better chip.”

“This chip is a better chip! Such a done-to-death proposition, right? Remember, Chips is a saturated market filled with multiple age-old marketing communication. Looking at this, we should have worried, right? But, well, we got rather excited. The solution was – “Own the future.” A space no FMCG brand has had the guts to own. It’s just always been for the tech space. When it came to our film, we realised that expressing a ‘negative,’ even if it is trivial, is an engaging and compelling strategy since it makes the brand appear more honest, approachable, and human.” head marketing, Abhishek Kumar also added.

