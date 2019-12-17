44% of Indian women users across Tier 1 cities access online content only in English: Verizon Media study

More than 2/3rd of women surveyed had watched videos related to career development or social causes or personal well-being in the last one month.

44% of Indian women users across Tier 1 cities access online content only in English to improve their soft skills and become ‘job ready’, revealed Nielsen for Verizon Media. Titled ‘Spotlight on online habits of young Indian women’, the survey was conducted in 12 cities across India in July 2019, included college students, young working women and women mentors between 18-35 years of age. Meanwhile, 80% of women users access online content in Indian languages (English + local language-Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali) and only 1/5th of the women users access online content only in English. Moreover, 70% women share videos/articles online when they like what they are reading or watching while 40% of surveyed women fear irrelevant comments, being trolled and followed.

Also, in line with the larger trend, smartphones are the device of choice for women users in India, with 60% of women accessing the Internet only on their smartphones. This number spikes to over 75% of women in Tier 1 cities. According to the study, women in India spend an average time of 145 minutes on their smartphones, every day. Interestingly, women in Tier 1 cities spend about 25 minutes more on the internet, compared to women in metros.

Verizon Media in partnership with YourStory, recently launched online women’s platform MAKERS India, aimed at the country’s growing audience of women online. MAKERS India is creating new opportunities online and on the ground for women to come together as a community, shaping a narrative that encourages more women to join the workforce.

“As this survey showed us, the internet is empowering a new breed of Indian women who are coming online and preparing to take their place in the workforce. The right platform and support as a community will enable greater inclusion, boosting participation of Indian women at the workplace,” Nikhil Rungta, country manager, India, Verizon Media, said.

According to a recent study by IAMAI, women make up a sizeable audience in India’s rapidly growing internet user base, comprising 40% of the internet users in India. But beyond greater representation, women have an active presence online too. The study found that 96% of the women who were surveyed across age groups and locations, use the internet daily.

Not surprisingly, given the popularity of video and OTT content in the country, there is a clear preference towards watching videos over reading content online. More than 2/3rd of women surveyed had watched videos related to career development or social causes or personal well-being in the last one month.

