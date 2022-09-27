3SC Solutions appoints Dario Fischli as the new executive director and head of EMEA

3SC Solutions has appointed Dario Fischli as its new executive director and head of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). The company claims to have an average annual growth rate of 35-40% over the last five years, 3SC has been expanding rapidly in India and the US, UK, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, and Singapore. The appointment of Fischli is aimed at enhancing its expansion efforts in the EMEA region by building a robust team capable of delivering customisable, scalable, and efficient supply chain solutions.

Dario Fischli’s vast knowledge of international supply chain management will be a great advantage to the business, Lalit Das, founder and CEO, 3SC Solutions, said. “As 3SC Solutions continues its worldwide expansion efforts, we plan to increase our revenue by 70% in the coming year and believe Fischli will be essential to expand our presence and reach in the technology industry throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa,” he added.

During his over a decade-long career, Fischli has held many critical sales and account leadership roles at supply chain and procurement technology vendors.He has also helped grow the supply chain practice in D/A/CH for research advisory firm Gartner. This responsibility extended to subsequent roles at LLamasoft (now Coupa) and Logility, where he was tasked with defining and executing the Go-to-market strategy for the DACH region.

Prior to his sales leadership roles for technology vendors, Fischli spent 13 years working in London, where he held roles and responsibilities within the consulting and tech sector at several companies. As per the company, Fischli is passionate about helping companies in the region find the right solution that can successfully transform their supply chain operations and overcome the recent chain disruptions and bottlenecks. With such a vast array of experience in the domain, Fischli is aligned with both the ethos and the market strategy of 3SC Solutions, drawing on his keen insights and knowledge of the market.

