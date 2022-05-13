3BL bags global exclusive rights FIBA 3×3 fantasy games

3BL has acquired the global exclusive rights of FIBA 3×3 fantasy games. Additionally, the ‘3×3 Fantasy’ app will leverage the FIBA 3×3 events worldwide for fan engagement. The 11th edition of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour will begin with the Utsunomiya Opener from May 14, 2022 in Japan.

“We want to be able to engage with the fans in a way that brings them closer to the game. With the ‘3×3 Fantasy’ app we hope to generate new fans of the sport discipline across the world,” Yoshiya Kato, chairman, 3BL, said.

As per the company, in 2022, the game will focus on the FIBA 3×3 World Tour and 3×3 Challengers, which will take place every weekend from May to December. More competitions are expected to be covered in future editions.

For Rohit Bakshi, CEO, 3BL, fantasy sports and gaming culture is growing the world over and we are looking forward to making our foray into this digital space. “The ‘3×3 Fantasy’ app complements our many pre-existing offline properties, including our flagship Indian 3×3 Pro Basketball League which completed its third season this March,” he stated.

“We are working towards expanding the horizon for 3×3 and its fans and with the launch of the ‘3×3 Fantasy’ app we give the fans a chance to continue with the game virtually,” Alex Sanchez, managing director, FIBA 3×3, added.

Founded in 2017, 3BL is the exclusive rights holder for conducting 3×3 professional basketball leagues in the Indian Subcontinent, which includes seven countries i.e. India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Thailand and Bhutan.

Under directors Yoshiya Kato (chairman) and Rohit Bakshi (league commissioner, 3BL), it has a clear vision to grow and promote 3×3 culture and its potential throughout the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia by organising a professional circuit, grassroots programs and build indoor 3×3 basketball facilities for the betterment of existing and upcoming players.

Read Also: Knight Riders acquires Abu Dhabi franchise in the UAE’s T20 League

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook