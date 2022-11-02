39% believe that TV ads and recommendations by friends provide a more positive impression of brands: Report

60% of respondents agreed that free TV channels make the world a better place, followed by newspapers with 56% and online shopping platforms with 55% agreeing with the same, as per the report published by GroupM Consumer Eye. Within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, 39% believe that TV ads and recommendations by friends provide a more positive impression of brands. This was followed by positive online reviews at 35% and social network platform ads at 27%, the report stated.

As per the report, the survey found that 73% of respondents believed that it is the brand’s responsibility to control where its advertising shows up. The report further stated that 45% of respondents will have a negative perception of the brand if it appears next to any inappropriate or offensive content, as TV is considered to be one of the safest spaces for brands to be seen next to premium and high-quality content.

Additionally, the survey reported that 66% of respondents have stated that they come across significantly more advertisements these days, with 53% stating that they are seeing ads repeated too frequently. Moreover, the report mentions that 37% of respondents often see advertisements for products which they don’t like and 35% see advertisements which are completely irrelevant to them. Under the banner of consumer perception of personalised advertisements, 60% of respondents reported that they consider personalised ads to be helpful.

Also Read: 86% of households prefer to get daily groceries from local grocery ‘kirana’ stores, while 2% use internet apps for the same: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook