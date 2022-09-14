30% share of the ads telecast on TV were endorsed by celebrities in January-June 2022: TAM AdEx

In Jan-Jun’22, 30% share of the ads telecast on TV were endorsed by celebrities, according to a Celebrity Endorsement Report by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Film stars contributed more than 80% of advertising during Jan-Jun’22, followed by athletes and television stars, who contributed 11% and 4%, respectively. The report covers celebrity endorsed ads in the first half of 2022.

As per the report, compared to Jan-Jun’20, celebrity endorsed ads saw a growth of 65% and 100% share in Jan-Jun’21 and Jan-Jun’22 respectively. Celebrity endorsed ads increased significantly in Mar-May’22 and Mar’22 had the highest celebrity ad volumes share.

The top ten sectors under which celebrities endorsed ads were food and beverages (F&B), services, personal care or personal hygiene, household products, hair care, personal healthcare, laundry, building, industrial and land materials or equipments, banking, finance, investment, and durables. The report stated that more than 50% of the ads endorsed by celebrities fall under top three sectors and more than three fourth of the ads fall under top seven sectors. Banking/Finance/Investment sector entered in top 10 list whereas seven out of top ten sectors has same rank position for Jan-Jun’22 over Jan-Jun’21. Furthermore, during Jan-Jun’22, the top two sectors, namely F&B and service were dominated by commercials backed by female celebrities.

The top 10 categories accounted 36% share of celebrity ad volumes whereas toilet or floor cleaners’ was the top category with 9% share of celebrity ad volumes in Jan-Jun’22. ‘Ecom-gaming’ was the top category for which maximum celebrity from different profession endorsed brands under it however celebrities mostly attract with ‘e-com’ sector.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar was the most visible star, with an average visibility of 37 hours per day across all channels, followed by Amitabh Bachchan with 18 hours per day through TV sponsorships. These were followed by Alia Bhatt with 14 hours per day, M S Dhoni with 13 hours per day, Vidya Balan with 12 hours per day, Shahrukh Khan again with 12 hours per day, Taapsee Pannu with nine hours per day, Ranveer Singh with 8.8 hours per day, Anushka Sharma with 8.1 hours per day and Kareena Kapoor with 7.7 hours per day.

The top celebrity couples in order were Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, among others. More than 50% ads were endorsed by top three celebrity couples. More than 50% ads were endorsed by top three celebrity couples.

