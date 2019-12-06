3 T’s of Training: How Google is playing on three ‘Ts’ including timely, targetted and tailored

Google Marketing Platform through its hosts of products including the display and video 360 and google analytics 360

3 T’s of Training: Timely, Targeted, Tailored: As advertising on digital become more targetted and personalised, for Internet giant Google its three Ts – timely, targetted and tailored which has helped in creating its own space in the minds of consumers. “Consumers today want control over their data. So there has to be a balance between personalisation and privacy. This is also one of the reasons why first-party data is considered to be vital,” Matt Brocklehurst, head of partnerships, publishers and platforms marketing APAC, Google, told BrandWagon Online.

It is here that the Internet firm’s Google Marketing Platform through its hosts of products including the display and video 360 and google analytics 360. As per the firm, these set of products allows marketers to plan, buy, measure and optimise digital media. According to Brocklehurst, its about time that from platform owners to marketers stop treating consumers like strangers and deliver value.

Further, post the roll-out of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Code of Regulations (CCR), the access to third party user data has been reduced, which in turn has created a pressure on marketers as brands are currently in going through the transition. For Brocklehurst this is a journey that every brand has to undertake, “ however the challenge will be to get the tech to work in sync with the first-party data. While it might be easier for legacy brands to go through this transition, others might find it a tad difficult,” he noted.

This is also the reason why companies now need to invest in the right set of people including data scientists among others, Brocklehurst, stated.

Google India, which operates as a reseller, posted a 1.4% decline in gross revenue to Rs 9,203 crore in FY19, as against Rs 9,337 crore in FY18. The company’s net revenue stood at Rs 3,992.8 crore, according to regulatory filing sourced by business intelligence platform, Tofler. Net profit rose 16% to Rs 472. 8 crore in FY19.