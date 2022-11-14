2baconil rolls out its #BreakupwithSmokeBreaks campaign

2baconil by Rusan Pharma Ltd has launched its #BreakupwithSmokeBreaks campaign to urge smokers to give up tobacco consumption. As per the company, the campaign comes from the consumer behaviour insight that habits are not easy to break away from on our own. The campaign was conceptualised and executed by Zero Gravity Communications.

Most tobacco consumers are aware that smoking or tobacco chewing is hazardous to their health but not many are aware of how to quit their habit, Malavika Saxena, director of marketing, Rusan Pharma Ltd, said. “2baconil – A Nicotine Replacement Therapy, is spreading awareness about these alternatives which can be a support to help them quit,” she added.

The launch of the campaign falls with children’s day and features a daughter giving valuable advice to her father. The campaign film showcases a family scenario where a conversation between a teenage girl and her father is set as the central theme. The campaign encapsulates the idea that everyone has something to offer, it depends on us if we are open to learning.

