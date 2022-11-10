27th Sports acquires exclusive commercial rights for Bangladesh cricket teams’ matches

27th Sports has acquired the exclusive commercial rights for the Bangladesh cricket team’s 3-match one-day international (ODI) and 2-match Test series against India. The rights have been acquired from the on-ground rights holder of all Bangladesh cricket teams’ home series, the Impress-Mattra Consortium.

To partner with the Impress-Mattra Consortium for the India-Bangladesh series where all top players of both countries will be in the fray is a great matter, Sangeet Shirodkar, co-founder and CEO, 27th Sports, said. “It is also a great opportunity for us to strengthen our ties with our partners in Bangladesh and widen our network which is one of the fastest emerging markets in world cricket,” he added.

As per the company, this is its third major signing in cricket after the India-Sri Lanka Women’s ODI and T20 Series in Sri Lanka, and the high-profile Road Safety World Series T20.

“Bangladesh cricket will see a new marketing partner in this series, Sanaul Arefeen, spokesperson, Impress-Mattra Consortium, said. “The country’s cricket market is growing, and as a result, not only domestic organisations but foreign companies too are also showing interest in joining Bangladesh cricket today, which is not only helping the country’s cricket move forward, but also creating a healthy competitive field.

