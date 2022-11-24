27% of users between the age groups of 45-54 and 19% in the age group of over 55 are engaging with the casual gaming category: Report

Women accounted for nearly 47% of Glance Gaming’s user base, while non-metro consumers formed 73% of the same, according to the Glance Gaming Trends Report, 2022, which was released by Glance. The report surmises that the gaming market is rapidly expanding across the length and breadth of the country, and across multiple categories. Moreover, the report found that gaming has users from all across the age spectrum. It stated that 27% of users in the age group of 45-54 and 19% in the age group of over 55 are engaging with the casual gaming category. Users in the age group of 18-24, on the other hand, showed a strong preference for watching live game streams on Glance Gaming, which accounted for 47% of the live stream viewers.

Glance sees gaming as one of the most powerful and educative forms of entertainment available today, Bikash Chowdhury, chief marketing officer, Glance, said. “The insights in our report testify to the fact that consumers across the spectrum like the platform proposition of games aided by easy discovery and simplified usage,” he added.

For various categories of gaming, the report observed that 30% of gamers enjoy strategy games, which makes it the most sought-after category on the platform. The report further added that the aforementioned category is followed by puzzles, arcade and simulation games which stand at 15%, 12% and 11% respectively. Additionally, 50% of new users continue to engage on Glance Gaming after six months. Among retained users, the platform has witnessed a surge of 80% in its first month of retention. For the company, some of the top and most played games on the platform include Defend the Tank, Escape from Aztec, Swing Monkey, Jewels Block, Fruit Katana, among others, the report said.

The company claimed that it enables consumers to discover over 400 causal games, pro gaming, tournaments and live game streams among others through the lock screen of Android smartphones. Hence, it makes gaming far more accessible to a wide audience, it added. The ability to play these games without downloading them has also been a key factor as it allows consumers to game with minimal storage and data requirements, the report claimed.

