22feet Tribal Worldwide bags the digital communication mandate of Porter

Following a multi-agency pitch, 22feet Tribal Worldwide has won the digital mandate for Porter, an intra-city logistics provider that launched in 2014. Porter mainly offers on-demand light commercial (LVCs) vehicles and bikes and is a marketplace for logistics delivery for enterprises and packers and movers.

Porter has been meeting the logistics needs in the country and has catered to several small businesses. “The brand seeks to cement its top spot in the market and in this mission has partnered with 22feet Tribal Worldwide,” said Ken Sekhar, EVP and National Head of Business, 22feet Tribal Worldwide with a vision to create a beautiful story together.

The agency 22feet Tribal Worldwide as a digital partner to Porter will create brand awareness and community building so that Porter can continue to tap into the logistics space of the country and deliver on its promise of service and reliability. Porter is currently operational in 15 cities across India and is set to expand its presence to 35-40 cities by March 2023. Earlier, the brand claims to have grown through word of mouth.

Porter is built on the promise of quality, accessibility and affordability of the service, Mohit Rathi, assistant vice president, growth and marketing, Porter, said. “We plan to carry these values into our next phase of growth. We are looking forward to bring in 22feet Tribal Worldwide to lead our digital communication as we continue to transform the logistics space,” he added.

The agency 22feet Tribal Worldwide will aid Porter define a plan of action and develop campaigns for the logistics company. The main aim is to focus on awareness and consideration ensuring that the company continues to grow and scale. 22feet Tribal Worldwide is part of the DDB Mudra group which is an advertising company that prioritises people, product and performance. DDB Mudra has won several agency awards proving their motto that creativity is the most powerful force in business.

