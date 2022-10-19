22feet Tribal Worldwide appoints Diya Sarker and Ishan Mehta as ECD – art and ECD – content

22feet Tribal Worldwide has appointed Diya Sarker as the executive creative director (ECD) – Art and Ishan Mehta as the ECD – Content. As per the company, Diya will use her experience in design and technology to help clients stand out on digital platforms. Additionally, Ishan will work on consumer insights with technology to generate ideas, the company stated. For the company, the new appointees will report to Vishnu Srivatsav, national creative director (NCD), 22feet Tribal Worldwide.

The attempt at 22feet is to build a creative company more than an agency and hence, it’s so important that the company have leaders from varied and diverse backgrounds who complement each other’s skills, Vishnu Srivastav, NCD, said. “Mehta is experienced and has worked across many organisations, as well as running a start-up. And Sarkar has an eclectic background from advertising to brand design and visual art,” he added.

Sarkar was the deputy general manager (DGM) – Brand Design at Godrej Consumer Products. She has over 14 years of experience in design and creative direction across sectors such as consumer products, fashion, publishing, real estate, retail, automotive, among others, the company stated. Additionally, Sarkar has co-founded ‘The Blackout Festival’, which is an annual experimental arts festival that attracts artists, scientists and scholars from various fields around the world. Mehta has over 13 years of experience in advertising agencies such as Saatchi&Saatchi, Ogilvy One and Grey Worldwide. He co-founded Meter Down, a company that made rickshaw advertising mainstream, the company stated.

