22% of shoppers are highly concerned about the environment: Kantar Study

49% of households say that covid-19 pandemic has made sustainability even more important to them, according to a Kantar study. as per the study, the percentage of ‘Eco-active’ households has grown to 22% in 2021 from 16% in 2019. Family, mostly children, were identified as the biggest influence with 36% of respondents after product packaging, in shifting habits according to the global study.

Titled ‘The Who Cares Who Does’, the study segments households into three categories based on their actual behaviours. 22% of households are ecoactives– shoppers who are highly concerned about the environment and are making the most of actions to reduce their waste. Meanwhile, 40% of households fall under eco-considerers and are worried about the environment and plastic waste but are not taking many actions to reduce their waste. Furthermore, 38% of households are eco-dismissers and are shoppers who have little or no interest in the environment and are making no steps to reduce waste.

The study, in its third year, found that the Eco-active segment has grown six percentage points over the past two years, to account for 22% of global households. Kantar projects this segment will grow to 40% of all households over the next five years, and more than half of households by 2029. Kantar estimates FMCG/CPG shopping by Eco-actives will total $446 billion in 2021, up $70 billion vs 2020, and forecasts this segment will grow to $925 billion by 2026 – a CAGR of 15.7%, more than five times faster than the grocery market as a whole.

Eco-actives are driving growth for brands that embrace sustainable strategies, Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO, Kantar’s Worldpanel division. “As a segment the Eco-active market will grow five times faster than the overall grocery market, so building a competitive advantage through your sustainability strategy represents a major opportunity for brands. Companies that get it right will reap the rewards, those that fail to act risk turning away a growing number of shoppers. Two-thirds of all shoppers have stopped purchasing a product or service which has a negative impact on the environment at least once,” he added.

The Who Cares, Who Does study interviewed almost 90,000 respondents in 26 countries.

