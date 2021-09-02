22% of customers expect brands to send marketing emails every fortnight: Report

Titled ‘Effectiveness of email marketing’, the report speaks about the importance of tools in a marketing strategy

22% of customers expect brands to send marketing emails every fortnight, the latest issue of WATPapers released by WATConsult revealed. Presently, while the customers in the age group of 18 to 24 years have been receiving promotional emails multiple times a week, customers in the age group of 46 and above have been receiving them every fortnight. Titled ‘Effectiveness of email marketing’, the report speaks about the importance of tools in a marketing strategy, its effect on purchase decisions, and a consumer’s in-depth perspective towards marketing emails.

From an industry standpoint, customers believe that they receive way more promotional emails than expected from categories such as entertainment, finance, insurance, retail and e-commerce, the report said. Nevertheless, categories like travel and tourism, education and banking exercise the right frequency of once a week, once a fortnight and monthly, respectively. The report further demonstrates that majority of consumers sign up for promotional emails to get exclusive news and updates. They also seek access to the first look of fresh content via those emails. These are followed by reasons like getting more information about a product or service and participating in contests and sweepstakes.

Furthermore, the report stated that in order to avoid customers from getting annoyed, it is critical for marketers to study the essential components of promotional emails. Results suggest that young customers in the age group of 18 to 24 years notice the subject line before opening a promotional email, whereas, customers in the age group of 46 to 54 years observe the content preview. Additionally, to prevent customers from unsubscribing from the email list and to enhance customer relationships, marketers must indulge in personalised emails, based on browsing behaviour.

According to Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult, email marketing continues to be one of the most effective and low-cost ways for small to mid-size businesses to convert prospects into customers. “This channel has kept up with the times. Hence, although brands are migrating towards omnichannel marketing, email is still the central focus. Advancements in technology have made marketing automation a possibility and have improved many aspects of email planning and management. As per the report, 22% of customers say that these emails are extremely helpful in a purchase decision. I believe, this latest issue of WATPapers will be an invaluable resource for anyone who intends to demystify email marketing,” she added.

