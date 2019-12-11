2019 was the year of Cricket despite the year riding high on politics: Google’s Year in Search 2019

ISRO’s space mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ and ‘Article 370’ feature among the top trends

For India, 2019 has been an exciting year what with the Cricket World Cup, the Lok Sabha elections, abrogation of Article 370 and the launch of Chandrayaan 2. With the year coming to an end, search engine Google has released its ‘Year in Search’ results highlighting the top 10 searches people made across categories including news, sporting events, personalities, movies, songs, among others.

According to Google India, the most searched topic overall was the Cricket World Cup which was hosted by England and Wales. Interestingly, cricket trumped the Lok Sabha elections, while Chandrayaan 2 emerged as the third most searched topic. Following this was Bollywood film Kabir Singh, and the much anticipated Avenger’s Endgame. The erstwhile Article 370 also made its way in the list, emerging at the sixth position. Other important news events including the Maharashtra and Haryana state assembly elections were highly searched. Additionally, the list saw a mix of both local and global news moments such as the Pulwama attack, Cyclone Fani, the Ayodhya verdict, and the Amazon forest fire.

Read Also: DAN Data Sciences launches audience perception analysis engine Dentsu BrandSense

Among the most searched personalities this year, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman topped the list, followed by Lata Mangeshkar, and Yuvraj Singh. Meanwhile, sporting searches were dominated by the Cricket World Cup followed by the Pro Kabaddi League. Other international sporting spectacles like the Wimbledon, Copa América, and the tennis tournaments (including the Australian, French and US Open) were also highly searched.

Some of the most interesting search terms were those centered around ‘How to..’, and ‘What is…’. Google Search saw a wide variety of questions including ‘How to vote’, ‘How to get Fastag’, ‘How to select channels as per TRAI’, ‘What is Article 370?’, ‘What is howdy Modi?’, ‘What is DLS method in cricket?’, ‘What is Article 15?’ among others. Additionally, on local searches around ‘Near me…’, the top queries revolved around “Dance classes near me” followed by “Salons near me”. Interestingly, a pertinent entry in this particular list in 2019 was “Air quality Index near me”.