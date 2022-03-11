100ms raised $20 million in Series A funding

With this round of funding, the company aims to help developers build and deploy enterprise-class video applications in hours.

Live video infrastructure startup 100ms has announced their Series A funding round of $20 million. The funding was led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) and joined by Matrix Partners India and LocalGlobe, along with participation from existing investors Accel and Strive. With fresh funds, the company aims to help developers build and deploy enterprise-class video applications in hours. The startup will enable product creators to add live video interactions for online classrooms, virtual events, audio rooms, online communities, telehealth, and other such services.

Although Zoom and similar products helped through the surge in digital adoption, the real one-to-one experiences cannot always be contained into Zoom video tiles, Abhinav Chaturvedi, partner, Accel, said. “Going forward all companies will embed video experiences into their apps. 100ms provides the best-in-class infrastructure to power these video experiences,” he added.

“Video-based solutions will be a key driver in the development of B2B and B2C products in a multitude of verticals. By abstracting the complexities of video streaming, 100ms has created a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use product for companies to be able to add high-end, live engagement tools in a cost-effective manner. The market for this is global and through its differentiated GTM, 100ms is poised to be the market leader in this space” Anirudh Singh, managing director, Alpha Wave Incubation, Falcon Edge, stated.

With a portfolio of clients such as WhiteHat Jr, Circle, Paytm Insider, Frontrow, and Kutumb, 100ms has announced that it has witnessed over 20 times growth in usage metrics over the last quarter.

“Mainstream video conferencing solutions are good enough, but not best-in-class for someone building a video-first business. Whether it’s online fitness, e-learning, gaming, or shopping, we’re very early in the journey of video-first experiences and the 100ms team has built a product with early traction. We’re excited to partner with Kshitij Gupta (co-founder) and Aniket Behera (co-founder) in building a video-first future,” Pranay Desai, principal, Matrix India, highlighted.

Building and managing video infrastructure at scale is a non-trivial problem for most organizations, said Kshitij Gupta, CEO, 100ms. “Our goal is to make it easy for businesses of all sizes to deliver interactive live video experiences within their products in less than half-dozen lines of code” he added.

