Season’s Best Rewards Only on CRED during the CRED Pay Days: Let’s Hear From The Winners

While the ICC T20 World Cup tournament gathers steam leading up to the high-octane, CRED is offering its members double the excitement with a myriad of rewards, jackpots and cashbacks. These are available for all those who pay their bills on CRED during the CRED pay days with brands like Visa, Citibank, Zepto, Swiggy, Starbucks amongst others participating in this.

Vinayak M. Nannoji from Karnataka won BMW G310R Bike said, “I never thought that using the CRED app would lead me to win a BMW bike. I am extremely happy and would like to thank the entire CRED team for this tremendous gift”.

CRED offers its members a chance to live their dreams with an all expense paid trip to Paris, get an entire Apple suite or own an elegant BMW bike. This World Cup season, CRED members have won this and they stand to win more by paying all their bills on CRED.

Lucky winner from Lucknow, Prabhakar Verma, won the first jackpot – a trip to Paris on 23rd October 2022. He is a civil engineer by profession, and on winning he said “I couldn’t believe it initially because Paris is my dream destination but after getting confirmation I was overwhelmed, happy, and super excited. I usually win CRED coins & cashbacks, so winning this enormous gift package is a surprise for me. Thank you CRED team!”

Manmohan Rathour hailing from Thane, Maharashtra, won the Apple Suite on 27th October thanked CRED and said, “When I first heard the news, I was still in disbelief and then I got the confirmation that I had won the Apple Suite which included an iPhone, iWatch and Airpods. It’s one of the biggest rewards I could’ve received, otherwise I win CRED coins and cashback. Thank you CRED team!”

Jackpot Winners

Here are the details of all the rewards you can win by paying your bills on CRED:

Upto 25% cashback on your first bill payment

Upto 30% off on Zepto

Chance to win 3 month Swiggy one membership

Stand a chance to win Cleartrip Rs.5k on flights and 7.5k on hotels, including premium hotels

Jackpots for All Occasions:

On 2nd November is the chance to win a true F1 experience in Dubai for the die-hard fans where you stand a chance to drive the F1 car – Flights and stay included

is the chance to win a in Dubai for the die-hard fans where you stand a chance to drive the F1 car – Flights and stay included On 6th November, win in a chance to fly 1st class to an international destination

From October 22 to November 6, CRED members can pay any and all of their bills, online and offline, and win exciting rewards. Here is the list of bills you can pay on CRED:

Telecom (mobile recharge, postpaid, broadband, DTH

Utilities (electricity, water, gas)

Others (Fastag, insurance premiums, loan repayments)

Rent (house rent, office rent, maintenance, brokerage, token amount)

Education (college fees, school fees, tuition fees)

Credit Card bill

About CRED

With a mission to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform of highly trusted individuals, brands, and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible, delightful and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals. Access CRED on iOS and Android. For latest news and updates from CRED, follow us on Twitter @CRED_club, Instagram @cred_club, Facebook @CRED.club.official and YouTube @CRED.