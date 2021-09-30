Redeem your CRED Coins to get exclusive deals on international travel

The luxury island of Maldives, known for its pristine white beaches, sparkling turquoise waters and lush green palm trees, tops the wish-list of dream locations. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

The festive season is around the corner and the IPL season has also brought some cheer for weary Indians, who are itching to travel. With a majority of the population getting vaccinated, it’s now safe to explore a holiday to exotic destinations. The luxury island of Maldives, known for its pristine white beaches, sparkling turquoise waters and lush green palm trees, tops the wish-list of dream locations.

CRED has made it easier for Indians to pack their travel bags once the current IPL season ends, with great deals on a curated list of hand-picked international properties, which can be found in the travel section of the app. The member-only community is making the IPL season more rewarding for its members with exclusive deals on luxurious properties across Maldives and Dubai on using CRED Coins, which are earned for paying credit card bills on time.

From activities like snorkeling to lavish buffets, CRED is not just helping with the bookings but helping members create precious memories. As far as the deals are concerned, new members who book between September 29 and 30, will get a 15% cashback without an upper limit. While members who have availed deals before, will get a 10% cashback on the booking amount with no upper limit. The good news is that while the 15% cashback deal will end by midnight September 30, the 10% cashback remains.

On top of this, CRED members are being served an assured flight voucher worth Rs 5000 on flight bookings in the in-app travel section for any amount above Rs 50,000 and a swanky bag from Swissbrand for purchases above Rs 1,000,00 during the two-days offer period – September 29 and September 30. Members get an all-inclusive plan with complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner along with premium beverages throughout the day. Isn’t converting your CRED Coins to collect some unforgettable memories in your lifetime a deal worth exploring?

A look at the resorts and hotels

In Maldives: Holiday Inn Kandooma Resort, Kaani Palm Beach at Maafushi, Siyam World, Sun Island Resort, Paradise Island Resort among many other prime properties.

Members can also find deals on stays in Dubai at Four Points by Sheraton, Park Regis Hotel among many others.

This is not all. CRED, the official IPL sponsor, has also put in place a Mega Jackpot Leaderboard for the CRED members to redeem their CRED Coins and get thrilling rewards on a daily basis. These never-before exclusive offers are for its member-only community and are across travel, CRED store, CRED pay and the rewards section of the app.

By redeeming CRED Coins on the CRED app, members automatically become eligible for the rewards and exciting prizes under the CRED’s Mega Jackpot Leaderboard. Similar to a team moving up the IPL table on winning a match, a member keeps moving up the Leaderboard and enhances the chance to win the daily rounds. All these deals, discounts and offers are exclusively designed for the CRED members to maximise the potential of their CRED Coins.

While the top three members in the leaderboard on September 29 win KIA cars, the top-ranked member wins a KIA Seltos HTX IVT. The second placed member gets a KIA Seltos THE, while the third placed member wins a KIA Sonet HTE.

Travelling is all about relaxing your mind, body and spirit, without a care in the world. This has been made possible by CRED as all luxury properties listed on the app adhere to the highest levels of safety and hygiene for members to indulge in safer travel options. And, if travelling is not on your mind in the present circumstances, you have the option to book now and travel later even in 2022 for some of the properties. When it comes to the deals and offers for its privileged members, CRED is always a step-ahead. Use your CRED Coins to fly places and experience the exciting international location that you always dreamt of.

It’s time to make memories for a lifetime and enjoy safe travels with CRED!