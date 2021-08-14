Gift your siblings something they always wanted with CRED

CRED is celebrating with its members this Siblings Week

Siblings: we may squabble and bicker with them, but there’s no bond that matches the relationship that we share with them. CRED is celebrating with its members this Siblings Week, a flagship campaign that gives members access to products, services, and experiences that they can shower their favourite people in the world with. Members can redeem CRED coins for personal care hampers, gadgets, and food, while they enjoy cashbacks and rewards too.

CRED members can shop from the plethora of handpicked and curated products. The app has over 1,800+ brands, with 500+ active at any point, including popular urban, premium, and DTC brands which can be useful for you and your loved ones. Use your CRED coins and surprise your sibling with a gift that they have been longing for, this Siblings’s day.

Here are a few curated products on the CRED Store that you can gift to your siblings:

Confetti Gift Rakhi FnB Gift Box

A gift box that is equal parts taste and nostalgia. Filled with delicious goodies from cookies to the unforgettable Mango Bite and Kismi Bar, it’s something you’d part with only for a sibling.

Eat Anytime Rakhi Special Box

Not just delicious but thoughtful. An assortment of nuts, trail mixes and other healthy munchies, it’s the ideal way to show your sibling you’re the responsible one.

Vahdam Blush Assorted Teas Gift Box

If your sibling likes tea, they’ll love the aromatic goodness of Vahdam Blush. A chance to reminisce about your childhood like adults.

BioQ Rakhi Plating Kit Sun

The good folks at BioQ make eco-friendly rakhis which grow into a plant. A lasting symbol of a beautiful relationship. Comes equipped with a full planting kit to accommodate your sibling’s laziness.

As a CRED member, you can enjoy the benefits of CRED coins. With these CRED coins, you can collect various rewards made available on the platform and redeem them on the many shopping, wellness, travel, food, electronics, entertainment, and utility brands available on the app for your dearest ones. These rewards include discounts while shopping from partnered merchants promoting their goods, services on the app, as well as raffles and jackpots.

You’d love to have an upper hand in your sibling rivalry and this year, beat them to it with the best gifts on the CRED store. With these offers available for a limited time, we suggest you add them to your cart and surprise them!

Here are other product links:

BVLGARI

Confetti gift

Nurturing Plant

Mercaaz

Tommy HIlfiger

To Know more visit:

Gift recommendations for your siblings

Cred Club