Get rewarded with an iPad, trip to Maldives, 300% cashback for paying rent with CRED Max

Would you believe it if someone said you would be rewarded for paying rent? It may sound like a dream but for those using RentPay via CRED Max stand a chance to win an iPad, a trip for two to Maldives or three months of rent as cashback through daily jackpots till September 3. In addition to this, CRED members get an additional 45-60 days of interest-free credit and complimentary house appliance cover from Acko.

How CRED Max works

CRED Max allows members to put their recurring payments on their credit cards and manage their expenses smartly. With CRED MAX, paying rent every month through a single-click and in a hassle free, safe and secure manner keeps things simple and easy for the members with exciting rewards.

Other rewards as you pay rent with CRED Max

Complimentary Acko home appliance cover: Up to INR1 lakh cover in case of appliance theft or up to INR10,000 cover in repairs.

Bank offers: HDFC bank users get rewards worth INR2021 while Axis Bank users can earn upto INR500 cashback.

Members stand a chance to win an iPad, a trip for two to Maldives or 300% of their rent as cashback as they claim jackpots from the rewards section of the app.

Benefit at every step

By paying the monthly rent using a credit card through CRED MAX, your landlord gets the rent on time and you still have cash in-hand to put to optimum use. There is free cash available to you till the long interest-free period of 45 days ends.

Further, the payment done through the credit card earns you reward points as well. Finally, when members make the credit card bill payment on CRED app, they earn CRED coins, which can be used to avail offers on the Store from specially curated brands. With these offers and rewards, CRED has made the process of paying rent more rewarding than ever.

To sum up, here is how the benefits stack-up for you: