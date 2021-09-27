Discounts & deals up for grabs on your favourite brands through CRED pay

CRED pay enables members to make payments using their CRED Coins and get a secure and seamless checkouts experience on all partner platforms. (Source- Pixabay)

With the IPL season set for a thrilling ending, cricket fans are looking forward to a fitting climax to the tournament with the trophy going to the deserving winners. And CRED, being the official sponsor to the IPL season, is making sure the CRED members get what they truly deserve. This IPL season, CRED – a community of trustworthy and creditworthy individuals – has put in place a rewarding experience for the CRED members, with a bunch of deals and discounts up for grabs that can be availed using CRED Coins.

Every time CRED members earn CRED Coins on paying credit card bills on the CRED App, they look forward to maximizing the utility of those CRED Coins. To make sure the CRED members get the most out of their kitty, CRED has partnered with new merchants on CRED pay so as to maximise the utility of CRED Coins. Merchants that are available for big discounts during the IPL with CRED pay include Licious, Supr Daily, Pizza Hut, Eatsure, Box8, Vi, Urban Company, EatSure among others.

The CRED pay edge

While CRED Coins open up new vistas of savings and help you bring out the best out of every rupee spent, using CRED pay at the time of check-out makes it a smart and rewarding financial decision – like a ‘free-hit’ privilege that batsmen get in the game of cricket.

CRED pay enables members to make payments using their CRED Coins and get a secure and seamless checkouts experience on all partner platforms. So, if you have been accumulating CRED Coins, now is the time to avail exclusive rewards on your purchases.

Opportunities for brands

For established brands, CRED pay helps increase ticket sizes by enabling seamless payments on credit cards. This is also giving new-age brands and merchants a unique opportunity to engage with CRED members who have a significantly higher lifetime value than average customers. According to some estimates, CRED members spend as much as 40% higher than average customers. What’s more, the buying keeps happening in a loop – Members pay using the cards saved on the CRED app, pay card bills to earn CRED Coins, and make repeat purchases with CRED Coins.

Making the Right Click

Here’s how to integrate the benefits of CRED Coins with CRED pay to your advantage – use CRED Coins while making payments through CRED pay on your favourite brands and get a seamless checkout experience with great deals on brands. What’s on offer are huge deals from across a variety of brands that can all be yours by using CRED Coins and paying through CRED pay, instantly in a single click.

Some prominent and established brands to lay your hands on include Dunzo, Supr Daily, Licious, Country Delight, Mojo Pizza, Box8, EatSure (a Food Court with Behrouz, Ovenstory, Faasos), ixigo, Cult.Fit, FreshToHome, Vi and Dineout.

A Rewarding Experience

So, once you have made up your mind on a brand or a product, using CRED Coins through CRED pay keeps it a seamless buying experience with deals and discounts to grab as a privileged member. And, if you end up saving on the right brand that offers value for money, it’s nothing short of the right financial decision that you could have ever made.

Owning some of the top brands at a discount and making optimal use of your CRED Coins is probably what you were waiting for. The wait ends now – The shopping extravaganza on CRED, that started on September 19, is ending on October 15, and as a member, you can enjoy great deals on everyday essential brands!