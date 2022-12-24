CRED’s BidBlast announces their first winners

3.3 million bids in total placed for the two mega rewards – trip to Krabi & Phuket and Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle

With its recent launch of BidBlast, CRED Store has taken one step further in creating an even more rewarding experience for its members. BidBlast has seen huge success the past couple of days.

Started on December 21, BidBlast has already rewarded several lucky members with some fantastic prizes.On December 21,Pravinbhai Sudani from Vadodara won a Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle, and on December 22, Rahul Srivastava won an all expense paid trip to Krabi and Phuket. The response was overwhelming and CRED members placed 3.3 million bids for the mega rewards. But, you still have time to make your bid, participate in the exciting contest and win your prize this holiday season.

What is BidBlast –

BidBlast is a bidding game using CRED coins, i.e no real money is required and if your bid is the lowest and unique you get the reward for free. (the opposite of traditional bidding where the highest, unique bidder wins)

CRED members can start placing bids everyday at 6:00 PM for new rewards daily and winners will be announced at 9:00 PM on CRED Store –

How to play BidBlast

– Open the CRED app at 6:00 PM and click on the Shop tab to enter CRED Store

– Click on the BidBlast banner to enter the game arena

– Select the reward you want to bid for and then click on play

– Buy a set of 6 bids @ 1000 CRED coins

– Enter 6 unique numbers; one on each ticket. Click submit.

– Results will be announced daily at 9pm

Pro tip: You can buy up to 5 sets of 6 bids each i.e a total of 30 bids per reward to increase your chances to win

What do you stand to win while placing your bids through BidBlast?

There will be three mega rewards that will be won by 3 different members. All BidBlast participants have the option to buy from a wide range of curated products on CRED Store from top brands at member exclusive prices.

Here is the reward schedule for the upcoming days for the rest of the week that you can win by using CRED coins

23rd December: Bounce infinity E1

24th December: iPhone 14 Pro

25th December: Sony Bravia 65 inch TV

About CRED

Aiming to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED; a fully digital and transparent platform consisting of highly trusted individuals, brands as well as institutions. CRED’s empathetic approach to design makes financial decisions visible and rewarding for its members. Through this CRED facilitates access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals. Download CRED on iOS and Android.

