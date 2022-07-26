‘The path to deeper customer engagement runs through AI-powered call center automation’

By Animesh Kumar

With the dark clouds of the pandemic having lifted, offices and call centers are reopening across the country in full. Call centers evolved many of their processes into automation, which has been comforting for companies. Once they saw how it reduced costs and improved margins by 40-70% during the lockdown, many of them invested heavily in call center operations assistance for call monitoring, auditing, help desk, agent assist dashboard, etc. Of course, there were challenges during the lockdown in setting up call center processes for enabling work from home, mainly with call auditing, monitoring, and quality assessment. As every agent used different platforms it left little room for call recording & monitoring and the task of manually tracking agents’ calls became more difficult. By employing AI-powered technologies for assisting agents in their day-to-day processes and enabling fast-tracked quality assessment for agents, call centers can improve call performance and bring in accountability.

Call Monitoring and quality management are a necessity for all contact centers. But using tools that can automate the call monitoring and quality assessment can save money and time and improve the quality of service. Many businesses require constant monitoring of how their call center agents handle customer queries, sales, collections, etc. It is an important tool for ensuring that the call center agents provide the best service to their customers. Call centers can use call monitoring software to listen to the calls, and analyze and score the call performance. And to get alerts for any form of abuse or screaming occurring during the call to tackle such a situation fast. The software can monitor the calls, record and store them and provide detailed reports of crucial data intelligence on customer feedback, customer intelligence, competitive intelligence, deal intelligence, agent activity, and performance report. By recording daily calls, one can create a sense of accountability in the agents and thus improve customer satisfaction by 30%. It can also help record the quality of service the call centre agents provide, and spot trends, patterns, training opportunities, and problems.

Call behaviour analysis is a powerful way to identify issues with the agents and improve the overall customer experience. By understanding the customers’ behaviour, one can better understand the problems they are facing. Agent assists platforms like Convin help assess customer behaviour to understand winning and losing trends of deals. It even helps in prioritizing 100% of leads for sales and thus improves the closure rate by 25%.

Automated coaching software is an effective new way to help call center agents. By combining automated quality management tools and call behaviour analysis, one can uncover the skill gaps, training opportunities, knowledge gaps, and positive call trends. Adding recordings of live calls provides new hires with a chance to learn from top performers and identify the areas they need to work on -saving a lot of time that would otherwise be wasted on shadowing live agents.

Human power and technology combined can improve call center operational efficiency by enabling processes that can be easily either automated or improved in some way with technology. It can aid in addressing issues quickly and improve the quality of service provided. Embracing AI-powered call center automation is all the start one needs.