Telangana-based NRI engineer Raja Chandra is back to his roots after working overseas for almost two decades

Passion, leadership and patriotism are the terms that best describe an Indian in true spirit. Raja Chandra G, a Telangana-based mechanical engineer, fits in as a perfect example of this statement. Hyderabad-based NRI engineer Raja Chandra, born on July 18, 1975 in Kosgi, Narayanpet district of Telangana has worked as a Senior Technical Engineer in major infrastructure projects for the Government/Ministry of Bahrain.

He has visited a considerable number of countries in the Middle East, Europe, South East Asia, etc, in professional capacity. These include over 15 countries such as USA, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, France, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Dubai-UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Indonesia etc as a master of his field. He is a social service enthusiast who has been actively participating in many social activities.

Here are excerpts from a conversation with Raja:

How was your experience working with the Government of Bahrain?

My professional experience was amazing. My Bahraini colleagues were very friendly, cooperative and supportive. During my tenure as Senior General Engineer, I could enhance my skills set while working with a dedicated professional team and together, we successfully delivered major government infrastructure projects.

What was your most memorable project?

In my opinion, each and every project is a unique and memorable achievement. This is because each has an intended purpose towards serving society.

Did you miss Indian food and the festivals there?

While in Bahrain/Middle East, I had the opportunity to experience local cuisine, lifestyle and culture. But Indian food is what I looked forward to at the end of the day. The fact that our cuisine was also a favourite choice of many Bahrainis made me a proud Indian. It goes without saying that our diverse Indian cuisine wins hands down even outside India.

There is a saying that “everyday is a learning process”. What was your biggest learning there?

Working alongside a diverse multinational team has enriched me not only on a professional level but also a personal one too. greatly. I strongly believe in taking bouquets and brickbats in the same spirit while delivering as an individual or as a team. For me there is not just an “I” in Victory, but a “We” also.

Did you feel disconnected from your roots by staying away from your homeland?

Definitely, there is a disconnection which can be felt on so many levels. Festive seasons, family weddings or similar celebrations always made me yearn for the company of family and friends back home. More importantly, I wanted my children to experience our traditional values and the warmth of extended family too. This could only be made possible in my homeland. The world has no doubt become a smaller place with the advent of smart technology and smarter devices. Nonetheless, no hi-tech gadget can beat the personal connection with our near and dear ones. I also had this deep sense of longing, to serve the general public of India in any way possible.