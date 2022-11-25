Synctric, an AI-Based SaaS Platform joins hands with the Payments Council of India (PCI)

Synctric, a technology company that assists its clients in making payments more accessible and reducing charges, is now a member of the Payments Council of India (PCI). Synctric.io is a SaaS platform that helps digital merchants reduce TDR/MDR charges and increase their ROI. As more businesses and SMEs go digital, this platform will be critical in efficiently controlling costs while also having backups in case of downtime. Synctric helps merchants to enable smoother payment solutions with multiple payment gateways.

This membership will allow Synctric to play an active role in developing and promoting efficient and secure payment systems in India. In addition, Synctric will be able to contribute to the growth of the digital payments industry in India.

The Payments Council of India (PCI) works to promote the growth of the Indian payment industry and promote a cashless economy in the country. The PCI is a not-for-profit organisation that sets standards and provides self-regulation for the payments industry in India. It is committed to facilitating the development of a safe, secure, and efficient payment system in India.

Synctric act as a go-between between the payment gateway and the merchant. By utilising their platform, businesses can efficiently control their costs while having backups during downtime. They are now a member of PCI because of its features, like a fully managed dynamic dashboard that can seamlessly blend with any app across any platform. It makes available diverse payment options across all platforms and is designed for the best payment experience for end users. It also has already partnered with major payment gateways in India, which gives it an edge.

Ketan Ramshawala, the Founder of Synctric, is a Licensed Penetration Tester with a BCA degree. He began his career as a security consultant for Bank. He has developed tracking and analysing software and worked as a cyber security consultant for the governments of Gujarat and Rajasthan. He is now excited to be a part of the PCI and playing a role in the growth of the digital payments industry in India.

Synctric membership with the PCI will allow it to serve its clients better and continue to provide them with the highest level of service. Synctric, with this partnership, also looks forward to working with the PCI to help shape the future of payments in India.