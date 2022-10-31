Success Gyan attains a coveted Guinness World Records® title

It is not every day that one hears of a world record being broken or made. Closer home, the virtual coming together of 1,693 top Indian coaches and trainers on Teacher’s Day, has resulted in a coveted achievement of a Guinness World Records® title. On September 5, 2022, India’s leading platform for personal and professional development Success Gyan officially attempted to achieve a Guinness World Records feat, where its strong community of trainers and coaches recorded and uploaded a video, saying Success Gyan’s mission statement 1,693 times.

Pledging to make India the training capital of the world, in tune with Success Gyan’s mission, they achieved a Guinness World Records title for “the most number of people saying the same sentence uploaded to Instagram in one hour”. About 1,693 coaches and trainers from across India took to Instagram to pledge to make India the training capital of the world. The Guinness World Records documents and celebrates superlative achievements that are the best in the world.

As a tribute to one’s teachers and gurus, Success Gyan had invited participants to participate by stating and joining in its mission of reviving India as a knowledge hub and making it the training capital of the world. Participants were asked to post their videos at 10 AM sharp on September 5, 2022.

Surendran J, Founder and CEO, Success Gyan said, “We are thrilled to announce that the long-awaited Guinness World Records title has been achieved. We thank the thousands of people from all over the world who have joined this massive movement to make India the world’s training capital. This is a wonderful step forward for all of us in making India the superpower it deserves to be.

“This is so special to us because we believe India has the best teachers, trainers and coaches and for centuries has remained the wisdom hub of the world. Our mission at Success Gyan is to help trainers & coaches from India become truly world-class, so that the world can come and learn from us. We dedicate it to all the selfless teachers and trainers in India.” Surendran J added.

Success Gyan’s shortlisted Super 1000 from its Super Speaker Season 2 contest were among those who participated in attempting this record. Super Speaker is India’s 1st reality show to find the best speaker in the country and its Super 1000 have been shortlisted for Round 2 from over 2 lakh registrations for the contest.

Seeing participation from India’s top coaches including Siddharth Rajsekar, Puja Puneet, Rajiv Talreja, MV Priyank, Sawan Kapoor, Meghna Dikshit, Prachi Mayekar, Gaurav Gurbaxani, Warun Mehta, Chinha Raheja, the world record goes a long way toward achieving the organization’s mission of taking life-transforming world-class education to every household in India and beyond.

In 2021 too, Success Gyan marked a remarkable Teacher’s Day by conducting a 12-hour-long marathon Inspirathon on Clubhouse with 250 speakers. Inspirathon 2021 was a record-breaking hit as Success Gyan won the Asia and India Book of Records for 250 inspiring stories in 12 hours on ClubHouse.

Over the 10 years of its operation, the platform has contributed greatly to people’s development in all domains like personal development, business acceleration, career upgradation and financial management. Success Gyan is on a mission to inspire, educate and empower every individual to become the best version of themselves in every area of their life. Having recently clocked 10 years of operations, Success Gyan has touched 1 million+ lives with 1000+ offline and online events with some of the world’s best trainers including Nick Vujicic, Anthony Robbins, Robert Kiyosaki, T Harv Eker, and Brian Tracy.