Startup Reporter releases list of 21 Business Leaders of Rising India 2023

Startup Reporter, a leading media platform covering the startup ecosystem, has recently released its list of 21 Business Leaders of Rising India for the year 2023. This list features some of the most innovative and dynamic entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to the Indian business landscape with their vision, passion, and hard work.

These business leaders represent a diverse range of industries, including technology, healthcare, e-commerce, finance, and more. They have not only transformed their respective industries but have also created employment opportunities, improved the quality of life for people, and driven economic growth.

The selection process for this list was rigorous and based on various parameters such as revenue growth, innovation, social impact, and scalability. The final list represents a mix of established players and emerging startups that are poised to disrupt their industries.

Startup Reporter’s 21 Business Leaders of Rising India 2023 list celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of India and showcases the immense potential of the Indian business ecosystem. These business leaders are inspiring examples for aspiring entrepreneurs, and their success stories serve as a testament to the power of innovation and hard work.

S.NOCLIENT NAMEDESIGNATIONCOMPANY NAME
1Mr. MANAS WADHWAFounderK se Kulcha
2Mr. Himanshu AdlakhaCo-founder Winston Electronics
3Mr. Naman JainEducation Policy Expert, and Director (Development) Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad
4Ms. Deepshikha DeshmukhFounder Love Organically
5Mr. Roop Partap ChoudharyExecutive DirectorNoormahal Palace Hotel and Jewel Group of Hotels, India, and Founder Colonel Saab, London (UK)
6Mr. Sohail MirchandaniChief Operating Officer & Co-Founder Ekostay 
7Mr. Nasir ShaikhGroup Chief Executive OfficerThe Lexicon Group of Institutes,     Multifit  ,Educrack
8Mr. Meher PatelPerformance Marketing Expert, Motivational Speaker and Founder Neon Digital Media
9Mr. Aditya SinghalDirector, and Executive Producer Charuvi Design Labs
10Ms. Heta BaandalManaging Director Sociomark 
11Mr. Vikranth Reddy and Mr. Sridharan JayabalCo-FounderTRYB
12Mr Punith IyerChief Operating OfficerCandere by Kalyan Jewellers
13Mr. Prateek ShuklaCo- founder,CEOMasai School
14Mr. Ashok Singh JaunapuriaManaging Director and CEO SS Group, Real Estate
15Mr. Archit GuptaManaging DirectorKing Koil India, Mattress and Luxury Retail
16Mr. Abhishek VyasFounder & CEOMy Haul Store, Influencer Marketing 
17Mr. Abhishek Khade FounderTools Depot India LLP (Industrial Supplies & Services)
18Mr.Manish BansalDirector and CEO Window Magic, Fenestration
19Mr. Sahil Sandhane FounderDEALSAFE-financial technology start-up 
20Mr. Sagar GuptaCEO and FounderEkkaa Electronics, Electronics and Startup
21Ms. Senem Birim Founder and CEO Compport

First published on: 16-03-2023 at 17:05 IST

