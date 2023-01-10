Startup Reporter Acknowledges Business Icons of India under “75 Saal Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”

Covid-19 shook the world completely. From the common man to the corporate world has been notably upended by it. Every business sector was drastically impacted. The year 2022 was a year full of fluctuation with the constant threat of COVID-19. However, there were companies with strong executives that kept the situation under control, tried to continue working even during these challenging periods, and helped their businesses succeed. They are admirable for their perseverance and commitment. Because of this, Startup Reporter started a campaign in November, close to the year’s conclusion, to honor these business leaders on this “75 Saal Azadi Amrit Mahotsav”. Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister, “Narender Modi”, Indian businesses have seen massive growth. He inspired us to find out those people who deserve to get recognized for their zeal and work.

Startup Reporter is a platform for online media interaction that showcases the newest company ideas and startup success stories. It is a business-focused news network. Consequently, it intended to use the 75 Indian Startup Founder Stories campaign to highlight developing businesses and show appreciation for the people who are consistent and always working to grow. The list includes Solopreneur, Startup, SME and MSME level people and organizations.

The objective of this list is to encourage others to come forward and start their entrepreneurial journey and create more job opportunities. These listed people showed tremendous zeal that if you have strong determination and will to start something, nothing can stop you. They showcase that you need to be optimistic and find a solution to the problem. “Rise” is a word that defines growth, and growth is not only monetary growth. Establishing yourself during all odds and having the courage to start your own journey is also connected to growth and this is what these people showcased.