Workplace disasters are common these days, but can these incidents be avoided? In 2022, a construction worker of 28 years old slipped off from a height and lost his life. Later on, after investigation, it came out that it was due to a lack of safety measures installed at the construction site such as safety belts, security nets, and providing helmets. Each year around 11614 workers die at the construction site as per a 2016 study by the National Institute of Technology Surat and IIT Delhi. In the race of earning high profits, every company is ignoring the responsibility towards their workers. They are ignoring the safety parameters made by the government that are required at the workplace for workers’ safety. But there are a few companies that still consider that no profit is more important than life. Reecocefe is a tech-driven infrastructural company where the workers are given the top priority. High-quality safety measures are followed here to ensure that no worker should face any mishappening at the workplace. AI-driven methods are used in this company to follow all the safety measures as life is the most precious asset at Reecocefe. Labor exploitation is another social issue against which strict action is taken. Workers-favorable policies are created in Reecocefe that keeps in mind the financial health of the workers.

In India, in five years, around 6500 workers lost their lives due to negligence in terms of safety measures adopted at the factories, mines, ports, and construction sites. But at Reecocefe, the on-site safety of workers is ensured with the help of drone surveillance at construction sites. Disasters may happen due to workers’ stress or fatigue. But installing AI in the work system removes the slightest possibility of mistakes that can lead to huge workplace disasters. AI does not get tired and the probability of making mistakes is nil. Wearable devices and helmets are given to workers. Headsets with hand-free microphones are allotted to the workers so that they can work easily without any distractions and easy communication can be made with them to alert them of any hazardous situation. The AI-driven techniques used at Reecocefe allow the company to monitor the hazardous situation, stress levels, and fatigue of workers. This helps in making the workers alert before any mishap happens. Moreover, Reecocefe ensures that workers are allotted work as per their skills and knowledge so that there is no mishap due to inexperience. From time-to-time workplace safety programs are organized at Reecocefe to motivate the workers to understand the hazardous situations at the workplace and follow all the safety procedures.

Saddened by the fact that clearly the data on workplace accidents shows the urgency to take serious actions, but still, the relaxed system of government licensing is the same as earlier. But among this scenario, there are certain companies like Reecocefe which consider worker’s life as their most important parameter while formulating the company’s rules and policies. Blockchain technology, wearable technology such as emergency response, and automation methods such as collaborative robots are used at Reecocefe to eliminate workplace disasters. Reecocefe works collaboratively for achieving its dual goal of providing world-class services to its clients and ensuring the highest level of security for its workers.