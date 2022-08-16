Rohit Khosla talks about the challenges in his journey and what he learned from them

‘Dreams are not those that you see when you are asleep, but those that don’t let you sleep.’ This statement may sound like a cliché but some people prove its authenticity and effectiveness. Rohit Khosla of R.K. International Group has taken his dreams seriously and is working incessantly to take his family businesses to great heights. Although Rohit comes from a business family, he faced challenges in his journey. In a recent conversation, he opened up about those challenges and said that he learned a lot from the difficulties.

The first challenge Rohit faced was to prove himself as an indispensable part of an already thriving business. “My family believed in me, but others thought that I had it easy because I was born with a silver spoon. I wanted to prove them wrong. I wanted to show them that I brought value to the business,” says Rohit. He admits that he also got demotivated many times and thought of taking up a job and doing well at it. However, according to Rohit, quitting would have been a failure. He thus worked hard, learned all aspects of business, and contributed to the success of the business. Soon, people had the perfect response to their apprehensions and negative comments. Rohit advises young entrepreneurs to believe in themselves and let their work do the taking.

R.K. International Group is a global consultancy firm that has been connecting organizations to the right talent for nearly 45 years now. They are also making a mark in other fields like travel and tourism, real estate, skill development, and healthcare. Rohit believes that it is his job to take the legacy forward. He is combining modern-day skills and advanced technology with the experience of his family and a robust process refined over the years to run the business smoothly and add to its success. Rohit says that every businessperson must value the learnings from the past and embrace the latest developments to get the best of both worlds.

According to Rohit, it is challenging to get experienced folks to get on board with technological changes because everyone resists change. However, he says that evolution is crucial for global success. He also says that global skills are important for business success. Rohit invests in diverse portfolios and thinks that everyone must be prudent about investments.

Ever since Rohit joined the business, R.K. International Group is on the path of constant growth. His dynamism and leadership are obvious from the positive changes in the organisation. Rohit’s journey is an inspiration for everyone around. His strategic thinking abilities help him to take profitable decisions for the business.

Rohit attributes his business acumen to the guidance from his family and also believes that his education from niche institutes had an important role to play. He was a good student and studied at the best institutions in the world. This includes Shri Ram College of Commerce and Oxford University. A firm believer in constant learning, Rohit has also earned certifications from the London School of Economics, Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School, Stanford University, etc. He says that this habit of learning helped him to sail through most challenges and that it is the most important to keep upskilling.

Rohit has contributed to the success of other business ventures like Gulf Medical Centre, Khosla Transport Company, Gulf Visa Services, New Delhi Medical Centre, New Star Medical Centre, Khosla Travels Pvt. Ltd., Khosla Exim, Al Balushi Medical Centres and R.K. International Skill Development Centres.

He emphasises the importance of global skills and strategic investments for business success. We hope Rohit continues to achieve and inspire.