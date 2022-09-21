Produced by Finolex, short film ‘Pralhad’ showcases how its founder built company worth 10,000 crore

On September 1, 2022, the YouTube channel Humara Movie released a short film ‘Pralhad’ which is inspired by Finolex founder Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria’s life. The events are taken from his autobiography ‘There’s No Such Thing as a Self-Made Man’ and the film’s story is written by Sayan Mukherjee. Schbang Motion Pictures is the production house for the film which is backed by Finolex Group itself. Ritvik Sahore is the main lead who is showcasing the life story of late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria under Sayan Mukherjee’s direction. Other actors in the film include Annapurna Soni, Chinamay Das, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Manoj Joshi, Kashvi Kothari, Bhargavi Chirmule, Aabid Shamim and Dayashankar Pandey.

The film has already received 22 recognitions, both at the national and global level, which includes awards at well-reputable festivals like Prague International Film Festival, Moscow International Film Festival and London Film and Television Festival. Even after being released on YouTube Pralhad did not leave its legacy and it was celebrated all over social media along with the hashtag ‘celebrating Pralhad’ being on top in the trending section of Twitter. The story of the short film revolves around the time when in the year 1945 Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria left everything behind in his hometown Amritsar and went to Mumbai to support his family after his father died.

Mr Prakash P. Chhabria, son of Late Shri. Pralhad Chhabria expressed his views on the release and said, “The vision behind making Pralhad was to inspire people and most importantly all the budding entrepreneurs. With Pralhad we aim to spread the message that it is okay for one to start a business from scratch, it is okay to fail and start over again. Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria’s life journey is an example of all of this, if someone is determined to achieve their dreams and they stay consistent while putting in the effort then there is no power that can stop them. Additionally, we are delighted by the response that we have received from the public.”

Pralhad stands strong on its narrative of motivating people to never forget their core values. It sends out the message that being kind and down-to-earth are the only things that help any person in becoming successful. All this is shown by taking audiences through the journey of Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria’s growth. From being a 14-year-old boy who just had INR 10 in his pocket to becoming the owner of Finolex Industries which holds 10,000 INR value in the market, Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria did set a strong example. Today Finolex Group has successfully spread its horizon in rural and urban areas. Their premium quality PVC Pipes and fittings are used by the masses. Now the company only looks forward to growing more and touching phenomenal heights.