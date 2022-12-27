Offduty reports 76% increase in conversion rates following Dukaan partnership

The conversion rate is the proportion of visitors to an e-commerce website who make a purchase. The average conversion rate for most e-commerce sites is around 3% worldwide. Offduty entered into a partnership with Lightspeed-backed Dukaan in order to utilize Dukaan’s edge-technology to improve conversion rates and increase profitability.

Bengaluru: Dukaan, the leading e-commerce enabler, is proud to announce its partnership with Offduty, a popular internet-first D2C brand offering jeans for women.

Since moving to Dukaan from Shopify Plus, Offduty has experienced over 50% improvement in page load time, leading to 76% increase in the conversion rates. This dramatic improvement can be attributed to Dukaan’s edge-technology and intuitive design, which allows for a seamless and efficient online shopping experience on mobile devices.

In addition to increasing conversion rates and improving average order value, Dukaan has also helped Offduty to bring down their RTO rates. Dukaan has implemented the use of its proprietary AI-ML algorithms to promote cash on delivery as a payment option.

“We are thrilled with the results we have seen since moving to Dukaan,” said Shahbaaz Khan, CEO of Offduty. “I was skeptical about moving from Shopify Plus. However I saw a great zeal in the Dukaan team to make this happen. So glad that I made this decision to move from Shopify Plus to Dukaan. It turns out to be the most important and game changing decision for my business for the year 2022”, he added.

“We are excited to welcome Offduty to the Dukaan family,” said Suumit Shah, CEO of Dukaan. “This partnership is a key part of our aggressive expansion plans and reflects our commitment to helping businesses of all sizes succeed in online selling. Offduty is just the beginning, and that day is not far, when you will see your favorite D2C brand using Dukaan to sell online.”

About Dukaan® Dukaan is a cloud-based, all-in-one e-commerce platform that allows merchants to set up and manage an online store, sell products, and accept payments. With Dukaan, merchants can create and customize their online store, add and manage products, process orders and payments, and track and analyze sales and customer data. These solutions are designed to

improve checkout conversion rates, leading to higher GMV, increased profitability, lower customer acquisition costs, and higher delivery rates.