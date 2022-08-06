NC Global Media’s NC BlockFiesta’22 sets the pace for the mission

The inaugural event of NC BlockFiesta’22, by NC Global Media to educate 1 million students in India about blockchain technology, was a success. On August 1, 2022, the one-day seminar of the first edition of NC BlockFiesta’22 commenced at Chevalier T. Thomas Elizabeth College for Women (CTTE) for around 500 learners.

Mr. Yogesh Pandit, Speaker/Community Manager, and Ms. Pratiksha, Senior Content Writer of NC Global Media, led the first day’s session. Both of the presenters were experts in their fields, and they imparted their expertise to the participants.

NC BlockFiesta’22 had a curated curriculum that incorporated concepts such as Blockchain, NFT, Metaverse, and Web 3.0. The two-hour-long session was carried out productively by both speakers and they suc.

After the session, participants took an online test with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) that summarized the topics presented in the full seminar. Following completion of the MCQ, students received their e-certificates via Email.

Each topic was presented in a simplified way by walking the students through real-world examples and insightful videos. NC BlockFiesta’22 is a whole package of 5 days of events, where in the following 4 days, students will go through an internship program with a stipend. The 10 most inquisitive students from the first-day session were chosen for the internship. Through NC BlockFiesta, NC Global Media aspires to provide 70 billion INR worth blockchain education free to 1 million+ students across India. Students of CTTE are the very first community to be part of this massive education drive.

About NC Global Media

NC Global Media FZCO is a Dubai-registered company, founded in 2020. The team plans to collaborate with many blockchain firms all over the world. It also plans to partner with many educational institutions in India to provide free blockchain education to 1 million young students.

The firm owns an online Google News-approved news publication – TheNewsCrypto, which is developing into a leading one-stop portal for consistent updates on the blockchain industry. TheNewsCrypto drives monthly traffic of over half a million (500k) across 150+ global nations.

About CTTE

Established in 1985, under the T.Thomas Educational Trust, Chevalier, T.Thomas Elizabeth College is a pioneer in self-financing education. It is an exclusive college for women in Perambur – Chennai. The institution believes in empowering women through its holistic education. The College has devotedly served higher education for 37 years and has highly qualified, dedicated faculty.

NC BlockFiesta has unraveled and will continue to carry the legacy of NC Global Media’s prime mission of establishing a free-blockchain education drive for 1 million+ students. NC BlockFiesta’22 has ignited this journey and NC Global Media will lead off into the arena by turning up several milestones.