Moms’ expectations from 2023

Mylo, a leading one-stop solution for expecting and new mothers, recently conducted a year-end survey with 2000 members of their community, to understand new mothers’ expectations from the new year, their career ambitions, aspirations of finding balance between family and work commitments, and interpersonal relationships.

Mothers inclined to stay in the workforce but lack of WFH options a concern

Although mass vaccinations have made full time office work a viable option for Indian companies, it may no longer be possible to revert to the workplace norms of the pre-pandemic era. The majority (86%) of Indian mothers reported that they will begin or resume working in 2023; however around half (47%) of them have stated that they shall return to work only if offered flexible work timings or a work from home option.

Out of the women who do not plan to work in 2023, 60% said they will forgo working as they wish to spend more time with their child, while 20% said they do not want to undergo the stress of balancing child rearing, household tasks and work commitments all at once.

Balancing a career with motherhood is leading to motherhood burnout

Despite the increase in women entering the Indian workforce over the years, juggling the act of motherhood with work commitments was reported as the biggest factor contributing to burnout by 32% of Indian moms. Lack of sleep (19%) and not getting a break (12%) were also cited as pressures associated with being a mother.

When asked about current stressors that may be afflicting them, child care (42%) and personal physical health (40%) were seen as pressing issues for Indian mothers, while concerns over budgeting and handling day-to-day expenses also posed an issue for a quarter of the women surveyed.

86% new moms plan to resume working in 2023

40% new moms to only work if hybrid options are available

42% new moms report lack of access to child care as a major daily stressor

76% new moms are often unable to socialise with friends

Video streaming is how 51% of new moms de-stress

In 2023, new mothers expect to have more time for themselves

As children advance from the infant to the toddler phase and become more capable, new moms have a bit more time for other activities. Reported by 71% of respondents as something they look forward to in 2023, new Indian moms expect to have more time and energy to do things for themselves. The optimism for the new year was also reflected in the fact that nearly 20% of mothers foresee a promotion or a raise that will put their families in a better financial situation.

For mothers, destressing is more about staying in rather than going out

The Mylo survey found that many new mothers’ social interactions primarily revolve around the family, with 76% of respondents stating that they have not gone out with their friends at all within the past month. When new mothers were asked about what they do when they have time for themselves, streaming videos, whether over YouTube or OTT platforms, was cited as the most popular (51%) pastime. The second most popular (37%) leisurely activity was spending time outside with family, while only around 15% of new moms say they talk to their friends.

“Women have been juggling multiple tasks, such as managing the home, raising children, and working, with little further help from the community and their employers. The new mothers of India have emerged as much as, if not more educated and involved in the workforce as compared to men. Therefore our businesses must devise ways to retain and seamlessly reintegrate new mothers when returning to the workplace. Similarly, we must emphasise to families and society as a whole the need to recognise and valorise the work that goes into motherhood”, says Shaveta Gupta, Head of Content & Community, Mylo.