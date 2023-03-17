Market Xcel’s Brand Xcel 2023 Report: Revealing India’s Top Brands across Over 25 Categories

Committed to offering the latest and most persuasive consumer insights to brand strategists, Market Xcel, a leading market research company, is set to launch the 2nd edition of the Brand Xcel Coffee Table Book today at The Oberoi, Gurugram. The most significant highlight of the branding and marketing industry, the Brand Xcel 2023 Conclave, in its 2nd edition, will honour the top brands of the year, all validated by the consumer.

The Brand Xcel report is an amalgamation of more than 100 brands across over 25 categories like food (CPG), e-commerce, personal care, mobile phones, etc. While the principal categories that have emerged in urban areas are eCommerce and social media, personal care has conquered the hinterlands. The book categorises diverse brands into urban, rural, regional and emerging new-age brands. Stay tuned to the most significant revelations of the year.

The book will also highlight inspiring acuities from top marketing minds of India such as Nitesh Priyadarshi, CMI – South Asia – Unilever; Chandan Mukherjee, Senior Vice President & Director, Nestle; Badri Beriwal, Chief Business Officer [New Business] & CEO BritChip [JV Britannia & Chipita], Britannia Industries Ltd; Shaziya Khan, National Planning Director at Wunderman Thompson and others, setting new standards for the branding & marketing ecosystem.

According to Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor, “The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a global shift in consumption patterns and beliefs, while India’s digital transformation, driven by the democratisation of the internet, is bridging the rural-urban divide and enabling goods and services to reach those previously considered at the bottom of the pyramid. In this growing digital generation, agility is survival, and innovation is the key to remaining relevant in an ever-changing world”.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Brand Xcel report, Nitesh Priyadarshi, VP of CMI – Unilever, said, “It is an era of building strong brands. Purposeful branding, creating brand awareness, cultivating brand loyalty, and providing value to customers & consumers through winning products, are the key factors that drive growth even during challenging times. The changing contours of the consumers play a critical role in this ever-evolving marketplace and have a direct bearing on the brands and marketing communications, and business strategies we drive. Brand Xcel is a powerful blue book mapping consumer and brand journey across diverse touchpoints for marketers to understand these changing consumer behaviour”.

Underling the book launch, the eminent industry leader Jayen Mehta, I/C Managing Director, Amul’s keynote address will precede and open the evening, followed by special talks from business & marketing veterans like Jitender Dabas, Chief Operating Officer & CSO, McCann World Group; Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist & Angel Investor and Mohit Hajela, Group Head, Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd. Panel discussions and fireside chats with eminent stakeholders from diverse industries will also mark the conclave.

Excited to launch the Brand Xcel report, Ms Chandana Banerji, Director, Research & Insights, Market Xcel, stated, “Transformative events and cultural changes have accelerated the pace at which consumer behaviour is evolving. Marketers seeking a silver lining can quickly assess brand rankings based on consumer responses to determine their relevance. The industry is redefining the rules of consumer engagement. As a market research partner to numerous eminent brands, we understand the importance of unveiling these codes and the curiosity of the brand and communication fraternity”.

Commenting on the awaited launch, Mr Ashwani Arora, Executive Director, said, “With a spotlight on technology, innovation, agility, sustainability and more, it’s officially the time to celebrate the top brands, relevant insights and innovative brand concepts that have truly been a game-changer. The Brand Xcel 2023 will bring to the industry’s periphery unparalleled value propositions and an original perspective to the Marketing and Insight fraternity. We can’t wait for the industry at large to explore and dive deep into the observations that the Brand Xcel report has to proffer”.

Stay tuned to the most significant brand revelations of the year.

For more details, visit: https://www.market-xcel.com/