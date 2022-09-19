Heylin Spark Manages Digital Ad Spend of More Than $2 Million

Digital advertising leverages the power of the internet to help brands reach their customers more efficiently. Unlike traditional advertising, digital ads are more flexible and effective when it comes to building a solid brand image. Moreover, it has emerged as a strategic tool for businesses to influence their customer base in today’s digital marketplace. In this scenario, Heylin Spark, an award-winning global brand strategy and communication form, manages digital ad spending of more than $2 million. In today’s digital age, businesses heavily rely on marketing and advertising for business growth. As per an Oberlo report, the global digital advertising market in 2022 is valued at $602.25 billion – 66.4 percent of the overall expenditure on media ads. In fact, the same report states that digital advertising spend in 2022 witnesses a 15.6 percent rise from the $521.02 billion spent in 2021. As the dependence on digital advertising is expected to continue in 2023, Heylin Spark is all set to emerge as a brand consulting and communication leader.

Heylin Spark has become synonymous with brand strategy, digital ads, digital marketing, and PR through its premium services. The vast list of its premium services includes Strategy Consulting, Influencer Marketing, Public Relations, Government Affairs, Reputation Management, Social Media Marketing, Digital Marketing, and so on.

Heylin Spark is the brainchild of its CEO Shubham Sharma, a leading political strategist, marketing, and public policy expert. Shubham is currently the President of Rajmanch, a platform “to ensure effective implementation of the central and more than 20 state government programs in India”. He is also the founder of social tech startup “Nyaykarta” – India’s first Alternative Public Grievance Redressal and legal service platform. Nyaykarta is supported by India’s 500+ top lawyers. Shubham has been selected in Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list 2021. In addition, he was featured in Outlook India among the top 10 transformational and inspirational personalities.

Building a successful brand has become more confusing in a tech-driven business world. Therefore, building an effective brand strategy requires knowledge of what really matters. At Heylin Spark, a team of marketing professionals, content managers, PR consultants, business development managers, and social media experts assesses your business and yields a result-oriented branding strategy to maximize your brand visibility. Heylin Spark’s branding campaigns are backed by extensive market research and competitor analysis. In addition, the firm utilizes the latest tools to extract customer profile and intent data from various channels and leverage them in developing the most effective campaigns. Moreover, Heylin Spark has in-depth industry knowledge and expertise in handling the complete brand-building process of global organizations.

Heylin Spark has a proven track record of helping several new and old brands and startups in brand strategies, PR, and marketing. The firm is dedicated to providing its diverse client base with a hassle-free brand-building journey. In fact, it executes creative, disruptive, and data-driven PR campaigns that help brands gain maximum traction in the marketplace. Moreover, the company has made its name for its efficiency, affordable rates, exceptional customer relations, and quality results. With a presence in six major cities, including Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, New York, and London, Heylin Spark is also looking forward to expanding to solidify its foothold in the global market. In addition, it has received the Best Strategic Communication Firm by APAC Insider, the Best Branding and Marketing Agency by Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce, and the Most Preferred Branding & Marketing Agency by the Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India.

With a client base of 500+ global businesses, Heylin Spark is now focused on assisting brands in brand building, brand positioning, brand management, and brand promotion activities.