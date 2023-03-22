From Start-Up to Success: Harsh Bakshi’s Insider Guide to Building a Thriving brand on Instagram

To build a successful brand on Instagram requires a significant investment of time, effort, and determination. By utilizing effective strategies and maximizing the platform’s capabilities, you can unlock Instagram’s potential and take your brand to the next level. Harsh Bakshi is a well-respected social media marketer and strategist who has helped numerous brands and influencers increase their audience and expand their businesses on Instagram. With over five years of industry experience, Bakshi is regarded as an expert in Instagram marketing.

Bakshi’s proficiency is demonstrated in his successful influencer marketing campaigns for leading brands. Through his partnerships with these prominent companies, Bakshi has acquired significant knowledge about the essential elements for establishing a successful brand presence on Instagram.

Bakshi’s Instagram success is attributed to his comprehensive understanding of the platform and his ability to adapt to the constantly evolving social media landscape. He recognizes that establishing a successful brand on Instagram requires a personalized and unique approach. Bakshi works closely with his clients to develop tailored strategies that address their specific goals and needs.

Here are some insider tips from Bakshi on how to build your brand on Instagram:

Tip #1: Leverage Influencer Marketing and Reels

Influencer marketing and Reels are powerful strategies for building brand awareness on Instagram. By partnering with influencers who have an engaged following in your target market, you can leverage their credibility and reach to promote your brand. In addition, by collaborating with Reel influencers who have expertise in creating engaging and imaginative Reels that align with your brand’s values, you can tap into their creativity and storytelling abilities to create content that resonates with your target audience. This combination of influencer marketing and Reels can help your brand increase its visibility, expand its following, and drive conversions in a unique and entertaining way.

Tip #2: Use Retargeting

Retargeting is a marketing approach that enables you to aim at individuals who have previously engaged with your brand or visited your website. With this practice, you can retain potential customers and accelerate conversions. Bakshi suggests that companies employ retargeting to focus on individuals who have demonstrated an interest in their offerings but haven’t yet converted into customers. By delivering personalized ads and content, brands can motivate these prospects to take the next step and make a purchase.

Tip #3: Emphasize Content Quality

Content is the cornerstone of Instagram. To create a strong and engaged audience, it is critical to create high-quality content that is valuable to your followers. Bakshi recommends that brands concentrate on creating visually appealing content that is relevant to their brand. Additionally, it is crucial to ensure that your content is useful to your audience. This can include educational content, behind-the-scenes content, or content that showcases your products or services in a unique and compelling way.

Tip #4: Exploit Audience Most Active Times

Instagram Insights provides a feature called “Audience Most Active Times” that allows you to identify the best times to post your content. By posting at the right times, you can maximize your reach and engagement on the platform. Bakshi advises brands to take advantage of this feature by identifying the times when their audience is most active and scheduling their posts accordingly.

Tip #5: Run Targeted Ads

Running a targeted ad campaign on Instagram is a powerful strategy for building brand awareness. However, it is crucial to consider the frequency of your ads. According to the Advertising Research Foundation, the more frequently a user sees your ad, the more likely they are to remember your brand and take action. This implies that carefully considering your ad frequency is essential for reinforcing your brand message and increasing the likelihood of conversion. By combining targeted ads with a thoughtful frequency strategy, you can achieve meaningful results on Instagram.

Tip #6: Harness the Power of Engagement Pods

Engagement Pods have become a popular way for verified public figures and notable personalities on Instagram to build trust and connect with audiences. Through active participation in other users’ content, you can position yourself as an authority in your industry and foster connections that have the potential to result in positive outcomes.

In summary, creating a strong brand presence on Instagram requires patience, hard work, and a commitment to implementing effective tactics and utilizing the platform’s capabilities. By adhering to the best practices and utilizing Instagram’s features to your advantage, you can harness the full potential of the platform and elevate your brand to new levels of success.

Thank you for reading this article. For more insights and tips, be sure to follow Harsh Bakshi at www.harshbakshi.com.