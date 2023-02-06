Family Care Hospitals Limited Rights Issue 2023 Detail

The Opening Date of the Issue is 23rd January 2023. The closing date of the issue is 7 February 2023. The size of the issue (Cr.) is Rs. 4892.04 Lakhs. The price of the issue is rs.12. The rights entitlement ratio is: 127 Rights Equity Shares for every 100 fully paid-up Equity Share(s) held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders on the Record Date. The terms of payment are the full amount of the Issue price ₹12/- per Right Equity Share is payable on Application.

Our Company is currently operating a hospital under the name Family Care Hospitals at Mira Road, Thane and is currently operating 9 (Nine) Imaging centers across the Mumbai region. These imaging centers provide scanning solutions to the dental and ENT doctor fraternity for investigating patient ENT and dental issues. We offer a broad spectrum of health and wellness packages to our customers as per their requirements. For the convenience of our customers, we provide value-added services such as a home collection of specimens, house calls and various delivery or access modes (i.e., at diagnostic centers, SMS, email, web and mobile portal) for test reports. For further details, please see “Our Business” on page 76 of the Letter of Offer.

The hospital division currently operates a 100 bedded tertiary care hospital at Mira Road, Thane. This is a NABH-accredited facility. Employs 135 professionals. (www.familycarehospitals.com). The facility has been active for 5 years, with 60 Consultants of diverse expertise affiliated with the set-up. It is amongst the First private sector facilities to engage in Covid Care in Mira Bhayender Municipal Region. It was subsequently a dedicated covid healthcare center. It is spread across 21,000 square feet of area, with an independent G+2 Structure. 24X7 care and support available for patients. The facility is fully equipped with emergency care, child and women care, cath lab and neurology support, critical care units, modular operation theaters, pharmacy, pathology, radiology and many more services. The strategic tie-ups with leading insurance companies for cashless services, government healthcare programs like MJPJAY, and select NGOs. Lastly they cumulatively treated over 30,000 patrons. Hospital Services accounted for 94.61% of the revenues in FY22.

The imaging division of Dental and ENT provides images in 2D and 3D formats with reports using Conical Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) for the Craniofacial area. It operates under the brand name “Scandent”. (www.scandent.in). They are currently present across Nine Centers in Mumbai. And the largest independent Imaging chain for such services in the Mumbai Region.

A summary of the Restated Financial Information of our Company as of March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, and March 31, 2020, and unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30, 2022, are set out below:

For further details, please refer to the section titled “Financial Information” on 107 of the Letter of Offer.

An investment in Equity Shares involves a high degree of risk. Prospective investors should carefully consider each of the following risk factors and all other information set forth in this Letter of Offer, including “Our Business”, “OUR INDUSTRY”, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, and “Restated Financial Statements” beginning on pages 76, 64, 145 and 106, respectively of this Letter of Offer before making an investment in the Rights Equity Shares.