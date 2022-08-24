Creative Newtech Delivers Increasing Returns as a Reliable Partner and Market Entry Specialist

With a strong presence in the country’s IT distribution sector, Creative Newtech pushes ahead in the industry as a reliable and effective growth and distribution partner for all its global brand partners, to stand strong in a complex Indian market.

Recently, Lexar, the global flash memory solutions, joined hands with Creative Newtech and provided the NSE-listed company with exclusive distribution rights of Lexar products. The new brand partner has expanded the already impressive portfolio of Creative Newtech, which includes global brands like Disney Marvel Reconnect, EPSON, Philips, Honeywell, Samsung, Insta360, Transcend, ViewSonic, Zeiss, BPL, Colorful, Rapoo, Thermaltake, iBall, AOC, Hama, BaByliss, etc.

Since its inception in 1992, Creative Newtech has grown into a brand that assures the best business outcomes to its brand partners. The company understands the need to innovate and gain invaluable consumer insights as per the complexity of the Indian market. The company has by far helped more than 5000+ partners as a steadfast distributing partner and Market Entry specialist that understand the problems and concerns of both its partners and consumers.

“Undoubtedly every global brand wants to be successful in India and for this a dependable and effectual support that understands the highs and lows of the Indian market and can combat it with adequate experience, expertise, and knowledge, is imperative. Apart from this, brands also tend to face logistical challenges that can turn out to be quite overwhelming for quick handling. It is this reason why our business

model is constructed in a way that we can hold hands of these brands and guide them through the complexity of the Indian market, and enable the best customer experience and business outcomes for their products and services,” said Ketan Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Creative Newtech Pvt. Ltd.

The Mumbai-based company has grown organically over the last three decades and has become one of the leading Brand Licensee and Market Entry Specialists Omni-channel networks that spans online, offline, and retail trade channels. Creative Newtech has also developed into one of the few national players in the space to provide end-to-end solutions from contract manufacturing to brand licensing and retail distribution.

(The article was co-authored by Ketan Patel (CMD, Creative Newtech PVT. Ltd.) and can be reached at ketan@creativenewtech.com