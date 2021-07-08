Anuraag Srivastava appointed as the CEO of Rainshine Entertainment India

Neeraj Bhargava, Chairman and CEO of Rainshine Global will drive the business expansion globally, and champion the creation of Rainshine Media Fintech offerings

Media and entertainment company Rainshine Global has elevated Anuraag Srivastava as the CEO of Rainshine Entertainment (India) to drive the company’s growth in India. Rainshine Entertainment is growing rapidly, adding new capabilities, and as an industry are still in the early phase of growth in India, Anuraag Srivastava, CEO, Rainshine Entertainment (India), said. “I am committed to building a company with a stellar team. Our focus will be on developing a reputation for great content and building our profile as an industry leader., he added.

Further, the company will be expanding its content offerings globally, and is formally launching a new subsidiary – Rainshine Media Fintech. Rainshine Global will expand its global footprint by focusing on creating shows and films based on Indian and global themes for audiences outside India. It has already established teams and partnerships in the US, and the UK to curate content on universally relatable ideas and topics to attract viewers globally.

Rainshine Entertainment (India) will leverage the escalating adoption of digital content in the country. Through strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and syndication it will introduce fresh content and expand its offerings to a larger audience. The company aims to create a wide spectrum of short-form and long-form audio and video content ranging from podcasts, scripted series, feature films, and documentaries. Rainshine’s owned and partner content studios like CM Studios, FirstAction, Manzar Studios, Rainbox Studios, Weirdass Comedy, and Indian operations of Rainshine Animation, will now be managed under this entity.

Meanwhile, Rainshine Media Fintech, the new subsidiary will focus on developing a variety of financing options ranging from media credit and digital tokens created on Rainshine’s proprietary Blockchain platform.

For Neeraj Bhargava, founder, chairman and CEO, Rainshine Global, the company has been successful in creating and exploring interesting formats, be it short-form or long-form content. “We are constantly trying to innovate and come up with fresh and unique ideas for feature films, shows in the digital and TV format, and podcasts. Anuraag Srivastava has led this admirably and integrated our partner companies into a comprehensive offering. We have very high expectations of growth here and I am excited to have him take the lead for our business in India,” he added.

